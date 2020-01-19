Gun industry meets in Las Vegas amid declining sales and rising tensions

LAS VEGAS – Firearm companies meet for their annual conference and trade show this week in Las Vegas at a pivotal time for the industry amid falling sales, an increasingly restless audience for restrictions access to firearms and growing tensions over gun control efforts.

The event, hosted by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the gun industry lobbying group, will take place in Las Vegas – about 3 miles from the deadliest mass shooting in modern state history. United. It is estimated that 60,000 people are expected to attend, traversing a vast expanse of aisles filled not only with firearms, but with all kinds of industry-related accessories and clothing.

FILE – In this file photo from January 19, 2016, handguns are on display at the Smith & Wesson booth at the Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show in Las Vegas. The gun industry gathers for its annual conference in January 2020, amid a multitude of uncertainties: falling gun sales, an audience increasingly restless for restrictions on the Access to Firearms and a Presidential Campaign Threatening Gun Rights Like Perhaps Not Another Time in Modern America History.John Locher, Associated Press

Arms sales normally decline under Republican administrations because gun owners are not as compelled to stockpiles for fear that lawmakers will impose restrictions on firearms. But the past three years under President Donald Trump have been particularly volatile, fueled in part by gunfire in Las Vegas and other high-profile mass killings that have pushed to restrict access to firearms or to ban certain weapons fire and certain products.

With Congress stuck in a stalemate, the most notable action on guns has occurred at the state level in places like Virginia, where the Democrats took control of the state during the last year’s elections. They promise to pass a list of gun control measures, prompting thousands of pro-Second Amendment activists to plan a rally on Monday at the Capitol.

Virginia is being watched closely by the industry, looking to see how it will unfold and what it may portend for the future of gun policy in the coming year.

Sales of collapsed pistols have plagued almost every corner of the industry, particularly iconic gun manufacturers such as Ruger, Remington and Colt.

Colt, one of the most legendary gun companies in the United States, has decided to suspend production of its AR-15 long guns. Sturm, Ruger and Co. Inc. saw sales drop by about 20% last year and reduced its workforce and production. Remington came out of bankruptcy in 2018, but remains under surveillance after being chased by the families of the victims of the school shooting at Sandy Hook in which the attacker used an AR-15 manufactured by the company.

Ruger CEO Christopher J. Killoy said the company has decided to forgo large price reductions, a tactic used by other manufacturers, to focus instead on cutting production to withstand the storm.

The reaction of the public, legislators and the retail trade has been most intense against the AR-type firearms which have been used in several recent mass murders, notably in Las Vegas, to the massacre at the Orlando nightclub and to school shooting in Parkland, Florida. This has placed gun manufacturers in a difficult position, as the popularity of these weapons has fueled their profits in recent years.

It’s not just the gunners who have booths at the Las Vegas show. It’s a wide range – from companies that manufacture cases, glasses, ammunition and safes to clothing and even coffee makers. It is aimed at the spectrum of gun owners – from hunters to the military and law enforcement. The firearms exhibited at the event are unusable and none are actually sold.

There’s a roundtable on how to use social media influencers to increase sales, a golf tournament to raise money for veterans, and a “field day” where attendees can check out and draw all kinds of guns. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt is one of the main speakers.

Gary Ramey, owner of a small handgun company based in Gainesville, Georgia, said his business has seen sales decline over the past year, and the Las Vegas rally will be particularly critical to see new products and meet suppliers.

FILE – In this photo from April 25, 2018, the owners and employees of Honor Defense, a gunsmith in Gainesville, Georgia, pose in the company lobby. Standing, from left to right, Pete Ramey, who works on the assembly line, Gary Ramey, the owner of the company, his wife and entrepreneur, Pam Ramey, and Richard Moore, who works on the assembly line . Gary Ramey says this year’s SHOT Show, which will officially start on Tuesday January 21, 2020, will be particularly important for viewing the products and meeting the suppliers of the parts he uses to make his range of handguns. Lisa Marie Pane , Associated Press

“We have been busy trying to keep our heads above water in this difficult market. It has been difficult,” he said. He added later, “Our rights under the second amendment are not have never been examined or attacked as much as they are now. “

Ramey has been going to the event for 20 years, long before founding Honor Defense, a company specializing in handguns that can be purchased with custom colors and designs. It is mainly a family business that only uses American construction parts.

Bryan Haaker, who co-founded a gun parts and accessories business in New Hampshire in 2012, has weathered the recent turmoil by witnessing the growth of smaller caliber guns and the shooting arena competitive. He will also be at the Las Vegas convention.

“We have only seen market growth,” said Haaker.