Gum and very low cut: the Shakira pants brand and learn everything!

The Colombian artist wore tight pants that marked the most forbidden.

If something has characterized the Colombian singer Shakira is her original way of dressing, which always points to simplicity and authenticity.

Shakira started with a kind of music that looked much more like rock, but then it turned to pop. In the beginning, the Colombian always wore dark colors, low-cut trousers and blouses that showed her her perfect belly.

Over time, however Shakira had to reinvent herself and now those pants that many of her fans remember are rarely seen. That’s why we bring you this picture from when the interpreter of “Rabiosa”, “Loca” and “Barefoot” wore the rubber rubber pants with the lowest cut on the planet.

The truth is that it is absurd not to admit that Shakira always looks nice … Many of her fans will have these pants engraved in her memory forever.

And although the Colombian has now diversified her clothing style, it cannot be denied that her essence remains intact, as one of the best hooks this artist has.

