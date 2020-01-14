Six years ago, Marcus King felt lost. A long-haired, smoking boy going to school in the small town of Piedmont, South Carolina, struggled to fit in – he hated sports and lacked enough lessons to be almost kicked out for absenteeism. “I have nothing good to say about Piedmont, no good memories,” says the guitarist. “They were trying to put me aside, put me in a juvenile detention center, shave my head, put me in prison. And I was like, “I didn’t do anything. I missed a few days of class. »»

But everything turned out OK. King started taking lessons at a local music school to study jazz, taking him to where he is now: one of the most exciting guitarists to break in years. With a gruff, moving roar of a voice, a deep love of Muscle Shoals, and a flowing, fast guitar style reminiscent of both Duane Allman and Leslie West of Mountain, King blew minds at events like Crossroads Guitar Festival by Eric Clapton and headlining big halls like the Beacon Theater in New York. King is about to release an excellent album, Eldorado, produced and co-written with Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys, who had wanted to work with him for a few years. “It is amazing how good he is, how crazy his voice is, how he can go anywhere on the guitar,” says Auerbach.

King is a tall, sweet-spoken guy who speaks with the battered wisdom of a seasoned touring musician (“I love soul food, but you can’t eat this shit every day”). He comes from a long line of music lifers in South Carolina; his grandfather was a country guitarist who played with Charley Pride, and his father was a local blues hero. “His grandfather had a Gibson, his father had a Gibson, and now Marcus has a Gibson – everything is rooted in his brain,” says Auerbach.

King says the music “was medicine for my family.” It turns out that he literally means this: “My grandfather started having very bad ulcers, so the doctor suggested he start playing again. He never stopped until his death. King was playing from the age of three, and his instrument became an important tool as he looked after his mental health. “I’ve been struggling with this since I was a child: depression, parts of bipolar disorder, obsessive-compulsive, chronic anxiety, all of that,” he says. Playing in particular helped him overcome the death of one of his close friends in college. “I had no way of removing it,” he says. “I had to talk to someone, even if it was (myself).”

King started the Marcus King Band at the age of 15. In a few years, Warren Haynes released the group’s first album. When Auerbach heard King, however, he thought his sound could translate even beyond the world of the jam-band. He invited King to Nashville, urged him to record solo and wrote songs with him on the acoustic guitar. “I think it was really nice for him to come into the studio and let his guard down, mix with different musicians,” says Auerbach. “We wrote as many songs as possible and just let the cream rise to the top.”

“I’m really proud of it,” said King of the new album. He talks about other highlights from the past year, including the opportunity to visit the Crossroads Festival, where he met Bill Murray, Bonnie Raitt and Clapton, who kissed King and told him how much he loved his music. . “It still doesn’t seem real,” said King.

King is on tour throughout 2020, including the opening of certain dates for Chris Stapleton. As her career takes off, one of her goals is to raise awareness about mental health, especially in music. “I guarantee you Otis Redding did not go to a therapist,” said King. “Many of us tend to use music as a therapist. But sometimes it’s good to talk to a professional. “

However, he recognizes the strange healing effect of his guitar. “Music is a little like your dog sometimes,” says King. “You feel like it’s the only thing that has never hurt you. The only thing you can really trust. “