Guided by Voices announces new album, 'Surrender Your Poppy Field'

Robert Pollard almost threw up on New Years Eve when Guided by Voices launched 2020 with a set of 100 songs at the Los Angeles Teragram Ballroom.

“It was difficult because I have a hip buttock,” said the intrepid high-kicker to Rolling Stone. “It felt good for about the first two hours of the show, then it started to hurt. … I did not hold back at all in the vocal department. You can not. The songs are what they are and I really compartmentalize them. There is no way to really pace yourself or to hold anything back. We just continued on to the finish line. At around four o’clock, I felt like I was vomiting because of the lack of air and the overworked diaphragm. But I succeeded and everyone seemed to be having fun. “

It was a good way to enter the new year for Pollard, who has released over 100 albums over the years with GBV and other projects. The prolific rocker is now ready to add to this tally with a new Guided by Voices disc, Surrender Your Poppy Field, released on February 20 via Pollard’s own GBV Inc.

Rolling Stone presents the premiere of the first single, “Volcano”. It’s a purely GBV piece of work with groaning guitars and characteristic avant-garde lyrics: “Blue are the windows I see through / Red are the tail lights of your eyes.”

The album title is sort of a nod to the Wizard of Oz from 1939, which contained a written message like “Surrender Dorothy”.

“I think Wizard of Oz came to mind when it was first designed,” says Pollard. “I made an EP of five songs about four or five years ago under the name of Sunflower Logic and we included a fake catalog for the name of the label we used, Pink Banana Records. It contains 50 or 60 fake group names with titles for 45s, EP albums and compilations and one of the songs was “ Surrender Your Poppy Field ”. It stuck and I decided to give it a real house on a Guided by Voices album. “

Surrender – which is now available for pre-order – is not the only album of the group to come this year; Pollard says GBV already has a record in the box for later this year.

Abandon Your Poppy Field Track List

1. “Year of the hard hitter”

2. “Volcano”

3. “Parking Queen”

4. “Arthur has business elsewhere”

5. “Cul-De-Sac Children”

6. “Cat Beats a Drum”

7. “Windjammer”

8. “Steely Dodger”

9. “Stone Cold Moron”

10. “Doctor”

11. “Man Called Blunder”

12. “Woah Nelly”

13. “Andre the Hawk”

14. “Always gone”