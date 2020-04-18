Guide to cannabis 2020: Best 420 gifts, vape, infuser, pipe, weed shredder

It was almost 4/20 in April 2020, which is more than enough to sit, light up and celebrate.

The official celebration of potted smoking – whose origins have been (incorrectly) linked to the birthdays of rock stars, the police criminal code and the number of chemical compounds in the THC-rich plant – has gone from one small event on the fringes of society at an event recognized nationwide.

About 12% of adults smoke pot in a recent poll by Gallup, and 11 states have legalized it for recreational use. Many others have legalized it for medical purposes, and the herb is currently completely banned in only three states. It seems that the refrigeration madness is alive and well.

If you’re over 21 and live in a state where the grass is legal, you probably have rolling papers, labeled jars, and a ready-to-use pocket herb grinder. There is nothing wrong with the classics, but the technology has evolved, and you can always more discreetly and efficiently. We have found 13 tools and accessories that can help you get high without turning your place into a set of Pineapple Express 2 (Seth, are you listening?)

It goes without saying, but make sure you understand the potential health risks of smoking and vaping, and take advantage of it responsibly if you are of age and in a place where it is legal. Whether you are looking for an exhilarating gift or just want to give yourself a high smoke break, here is what makes our cannabis list this year.

1. LEVO II herbal infuser

Stay away from the stove, the second generation LEVO oil and butter infuser takes all the guesswork out of brownies (and more).

Place your herbs in its mesh, its metal capsule and prepare them with the LEVO II drying and activation cycles. Once they are ready, fill the machine’s reservoir with the oil or butter of your choice and place the pod inside. Adjust the cooking time and temperature with the buttons on the front of the LEVO II and let the machine take the rest. When ready, the LEVO II dispenses your infused liquids which you can use in your favorite recipes.

If you want to follow its progress from outside the kitchen, you can connect the LEVO II to your WiFi network and download the LEVO app (available on IOS and Android). When cooking is finished, remove the grass clove, the silicone stirrer and the tank for cleaning. The three pieces are dishwasher safe.

If you’ve been afraid of making your own edible products because you’re afraid of spoiling the main ingredient, this is a solution to put up and forget about.

LEVO II Herbal Oil Infuser, $ 199.99, available on Amazon

2. HEIR water hose

Made of thick glass and glazed ceramic, the Heir water pipe is a more chic way to get high. What you get: a precision-crafted smoking accessory with a modern design.

The pipe passes the smoke through a descending rod via an eight-slot percolator, which diffuses the smoke more evenly through the water and improves filtration. A built-in mudguard at the bottom of the hose prevents water from interrupting your stroke.

The hose has a tapered design which makes it easy to hold and tilt, and it has been designed for easy cleaning. You can pour water directly through the grinder and unscrew the top piece to reveal enough storage space for your lighter. The HEIR gives an essential makeover to one of the most popular smoking devices – more makeshift tubes here.

HEIR water pipe, $ 260, available at HEIR

3. Summerland Terracotta Bong

Summerland’s Pleasure Point terracotta bong is handmade in California. It is made of lead-free and food-safe glazed ceramic and a silicone grommet, which the company says guarantees clean shots every time. Do you prefer something a little more luxurious? The company also manufactures the same bong in a glossy white or “marble” finish.

Pleasure Point terracotta bong, $ 224, available at Summerland

4. Ardent Nova FX

Described by Ardent as the “easy cooking oven for cannabis,” the Nova FX is an all-in-one portable solution for making edible products.

The main function of Nova FX is decarboxylation, a process that heats cannabis to a defined temperature to “activate” THC. As you can see in the image above, you can pour the dry grass directly into the stainless steel cavity and decarboxylate it in less than two hours. Several sensors inside the Nova FX keep its temperature constant to avoid burning your pot.

Once this process is complete, you can use activated cannabis directly in your baked goods without steeping it in butter or oil. If you prefer to use “improved” versions of these ingredients, you can also use Nova FX as an infuser – add your activated cannabis to a bottle filled with butter or oil, place it in its stainless steel cavity and press “Infuse” button.

Finally, the Nova FX can also be used as an oven to cook single serving foods by combining the ingredients in a cupcake liner and baking them. Having all three functions in one device allows you to create edible, high-powered products without taking up a lot of space on the counter or shelf. It’s an effective way to maximize your enjoyment without sacrificing quality.

Nova FX, $ 350, available at Nova

5. An edible vegan and gluten-free chocolate kit

The best part of pot cooking (in addition to the end result) is spending time in the kitchen. If you are not an active home cook, the Marijuana Group’s box of chocolate is a surefire way to make delicious treats.

The kit includes instructions, dosage recommendations, enough ingredients for eight chocolates, THC extraction supplies and a silicone mold for cannabis leaf. All of the ingredients in this kit are vegan, gluten-free, and have a low sugar content, so they’re a good choice for people with many common dietary restrictions.

You can only use the ingredients in this kit once, but the recipe and tools will allow you to make extra batches if you like the way they turned out.

The Chocolate Kit, $ 41.99, available at Marijuanagroup.ca

6. A jar recipe book with over 100 recipes

Professional bakers who want to show off their skills should consider Gilad Meiri’s High Cookery. The 264-page cookbook contains over 100 recipes, covering everything from basic practical knowledge to brewing, to meals you will enjoy once stoned.

The best thing about this cookbook is that it works in two ways: more confident home chefs can broaden their horizons, while amateurs can apply the skills they learn to everything they cook. Most people stick to the standard brownie mix, but you can strive to find something much better.

7. Double Barrel Vape

The Double Barrel vape is a futuristic-looking smoking device with a unique design. Its “double barrel” frame allows you to fix two of its cartridges in the vape to double the power of each blow.

A magnetic strip on one side allows you to attach a hinge ring to make the double barrel easier to hold. You don’t need to use two cartridges at the same time – the vape will work if only one chamber is full or if you block one of its airflow caps.

The minimal aesthetic makes the double barrel an attractive piece to give (it comes in an elegant black box), and its slender body will fit perfectly in a pocket.

Double Barrel Vape, $ 99, available at Double Barrel

8. Banana Bros electric intelligent shredder

Banana Bro Otto is a great improvement for the pot smoker who prefers joints. The electric shredder in the dock (upper room) uses AI and milling plates designed for the aerospace industry to precisely grind herbs to the right consistency.

They are then routed in a hand-rolled cone of raw GMO-free fiber for quick and easy use. The crusher comes with 20 cones, but extras are readily available when you need more.

A battery indicator on the power button will tell you when to charge the mill (it charges via the USB port on its docking station, which is magnetically attached to its chamber for easy maintenance). These features make this mill smart without being overly complicated – it’s a one-button system for a gadget that does two important things.

Electric Smart Herb and Spice Grinder, $ 89.99, available on Amazon

9. Color changing glass pocket hose

Handcrafted from borosilicate glass, the multicolored body of this pocket pipe will change depending on the lighting (the designer says it will be more silver inside). Raised bumps on the side will give the hose extra traction when you hold it. Because each one is handmade, its coloring will be unique and its size will vary between 3.5 and 4.5 inches.

Color changing glass pocket pipe, $ 28.99, available on Etsy

10. Tetra Nomad Pipe

Ideal for travel, the discreet hose slides out of an aluminum housing at the press of a button. The brass bowl below contains approximately 0.5 g of your favorite bud. A magnet keeps everything closed and together when not in use. Designed by Solstice Studios in New York, this is an elegant and sophisticated piece to add to your collection.

Nomad travel pipe, $ 80, available at Tetra

11. Besito x Another Locker common room

This collaboration associates the Besito cannabis brand with an accessories manufacturer and a design firm, Another Room, for a “joint locker” which contains both a lighter and a small joint. It is made from durable, plant-based plastic and is suitable for an ordinary Bic lighter and a 0.5 g joint.

Besito x Another Room mixed locker, $ 28, available at Besito

12. Summerland Fruit Fantasy Apple Pipe

Artwork or accessory for an adult smoker? You decide with this table pipe, in glazed ceramic Cone 5 and fixed in the shape of an apple.

Fruit Fantasy Pipe, $ 68, available at Summerland

13. Swag Gear storage box with rolling tray

If you are looking for a case specially designed for your grass, shredders, papers and other accessories, you should consider the storage box from Swag Gear. The 11 x 8 x 3.5 inch box is handcrafted from wood and connected with dovetail corners.

The box itself is beautiful but simple; it is the upper shelf which deserves to be recommended. There are several indentations that will hold your grinder and container in place, and a larger one that you can use to separate the stems and seeds. A joint roller in the center avoids the frustration of making a roller quick to burn.

The tray has a cutout in a corner, which allows you to easily lift it or funnel resin or seeds into the trash can. The unpretentious box will please you if you like to keep your hobby a secret, and prove that it’s the interior that counts.

Stash Box with Rolling Tray, $ 39.95, available on Amazon