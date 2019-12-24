Guesty launches in Australia as Airbnb and short stays explode

Loading...

This is a market that Guesty is keen to tap into, and co-founder and CEO Amiad Soto said the growing demand is driven by the fact that travel is becoming cheaper and more accessible to more of population.

"Short-term rentals allow millennials, in particular, but any traveler to have a much more local experience," he said. "They feel like a local and understand what it's like to live there."

Before we opened an office, we had millions of dollars in revenue here.

Guest CEO Amiad Soto

Guesty's partners include Airbnb, Booking.com, HomeAway, Agoda and TripAdvisor.

The startup offers property management companies on the platforms tools to manage their relations with the owner: publish properties on several platforms, provide dynamic pricing strategies, manage communications with clients and assign tasks to staff.

It charges users a fixed royalty per property each month, or a variable royalty of between 2% and 5%, depending on user services and growth rates.

Mr. Soto started Guesty in 2013 with his twin brother Koby after renting a property from a short-term rental site and discovered that there was "far too much work involved".

Initially, the brothers focused on property management but then realized that their “operational advantage” lay in the creation of the software to be used by these companies.

Guesty now has 310 employees worldwide and 11 offices worldwide, including its Sydney office.

"Short-term rental companies are run by people and prefer an individual approach," said Soto. "It allows us to be close to them and better understand their needs."

While Guesty has just opened its Australian office, the startup has had clients in Australia for years because it has had a global perspective from day one, said Mr. Soto.

"Before opening an office, we had millions of dollars in revenue here," he said. "It really is a blue ocean market, even though we are by far the biggest player, we have a lot of room for growth."

Short-term rentals in Australia have come under scrutiny from regulators after Australian tax authorities warned hosts earlier this year and neighbors' criticisms of "vacation homes". party "and concerns about the impact on availability of long term rentals.

Soto said Guesty supports industry regulation, which focuses on safety, security and trust.

"Apartments that do not meet the specific security standards that we need to examine," he said. "By automating many of these procedures and producing items such as tax returns, we provide many tools to comply and facilitate the management of these businesses."

