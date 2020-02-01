Guest rating: A fair deal for Alberta must include equalization reform

Trying to get a fair deal for Alberta without challenging the equation is like waving at the fence and then immediately running to second base without even taking a look at the first.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney commissioned the Fair Deal Panel to consult Albertans on how our province can get a better deal in the federation.

The panel had the task of investigating nine specific measures, ranging from starting up its own provincial pension plan to drawing up a constitution for Alberta.

But none of these nine measures includes equalization.

The word equalization is not even mentioned in the panel’s mandate letter.

Should equalization not be at the center of the panel’s mandate?

If panel members ask any Albertan in the streets of Taber or Peace River how they can get a fair deal for Alberta, what do you think they would hear?

A good guess would be something like “scrap equalization” with “build those pipes” a good second.

This is how the government’s own Fair Deal website describes the need for this entire exercise:

“We have been by far the largest contributing province to Canada’s prosperity, but some provinces that benefit from our resources now seem determined to understand our industries,” the website said.

The government could have saved a lot of words by simply replacing that sentence with ‘equalization has been broken’.

Albertans paid much more in federal taxes than we received from Ottawa.

“Six hundred and eleven billion dollars and more. That’s the amount that Albertans paid to the rest of Canada in net federal tax transfers from 1961 to 2017, “explains economist Jack Mintz.

“For more than 57 years, it’s a total of $ 209,418 per Albertan.”

Equalization is only part of the broader problem of federal transfer.

But by assimilating Albertans directly subsidize politicians who seem proud to block our development.

Not to mention: the last cent we received from the program was more than five decades ago.

And we can make progress on equalization by forcing the FBI to negotiate by holding a provincial referendum.

Kenney has already promised to hold a referendum on equalization in 2021.

But as every fourth grade learns in his introduction to social studies, political promises can be worth as much as the paper on which they are written.

And Kenney has already returned to his promise of equalization.

In 2017, Kenney promised a referendum if the federal government imposed its CO2 tax on Albertans.

He now says he will hold the referendum if there is no progress in a pipeline and legislation that will block further pipeline development.

But Kenney has to take on the equalization program, regardless of what happens with CO2 taxes or pipelines.

Albertans no longer have to be milked for almost two years before there is any real movement in the field of equalization.

Fortunately, there is flexibility within the mandate of the Fair Deal panel.

Although equalization is not a specific point of attention, the panel’s recommendations may “go beyond these concepts, and may include obligations from the government platform.”

The panel should recommend Kenney to hold a referendum on equalization this year.

That is because there is no fair deal for Albertans, while we continue to give more and more money to politicians who refer to our oil as “dirty energy” and continue to oppose our development.

There is no fair deal for Alberta without equalization changes.

Franco Terrazzano is the Alberta director of the Canadian taxpayer federation