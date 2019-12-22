Guest opinion: when it comes to tax reform, time may be the best teacher

Loading...

One of my favorite movies of all time is a holiday photo, "It's a wonderful life." I doubt he is alone in that. Even at the time of its release, it was a great box office success and won the Academy Awards for the best film, the best director (Frank Capra) and the best actor (Jimmy Stewart), right?

Bad, bad, bad and bad. The 1947 film was a box office disappointment, and all those awards went to a film that few can remember called "The best years of our lives."

But the issue here is tax reform. What does that have to do with Zuzu petals?

It is this: we often do not do things right the first time, and time is a teacher. The writings of the founders of our nation are full of concerns about trying to correct the Constitution of the United States, while admitting that they will not, and that they need to leave room for things to go wrong. They distrusted much of human nature, and the form of government they proposed was a bulwark against human imperfection. “If men were angels,” wrote James Madison, “a government would not be necessary. If angels ruled men, external or internal controls over the government would not be necessary. ” All this indicated a good measure of humility in government.

Therefore, we have a Bill of Rights. Therefore, our Constitution can be amended. However, some of the original problems have never been resolved. Returning to the discussions between federalists and anti-federalists, the federal government's role has been in tension with its subsidiaries. While the federalists won and the role of the federal government's scope has certainly expanded, the debate is not over. In fact, if there is a drum that Governor Gary Herbert has hit harder, it is that states should play a more important role in determining their own destinies. Reform efforts are advancing, pushing for greater federal or state power over this issue or that.

So it goes with tax reform. The reforms made now end up being part of a longer process. And a significant reform is not easy, nor does it always win friends. As Thomas Jefferson once said: "Politics … raises the torches of martyrdom to the reformers of error."

The details of the current tax reform were open to debate, with the need for a tax reduction, the sales tax on food financing and education among the most controversial issues. But I would say that most Utahns are tax reformers to some extent, even if they don't know it. To move from a Jeffersonian approach to a Jeff Foxworthian approach, consider the following propositions.

If you believe that Utah's long and seemingly arbitrary list of tax exemptions to sales is a problem, it could be a tax reformer.

If you believe that Utah's growing list of fund allocations unnecessarily ties the hands of policymakers, it could be a tax reformer.

If you believe it is necessary to address the state income tax that middle-class Utah families with children took as a result of the 2018 federal tax changes, you may be a tax reformer.

If you believe that increasing pressure on the general fund should be addressed due to factors such as rising Medicaid costs, you could be a tax reformer.

If you believe that the fact that Utah has seen the nation's second largest long-term decline in taxable sales as a proportion of consumer spending is a problem that should be addressed by capturing more consumer activity, it could be a reformer of taxes.

This list could be longer, but if you think of something like that, it could be a tax reformer.

However, even if he could fulfill his wish list for reform, it should be remembered: whoever believes that the perfection of tax reform can be achieved could also try to tie the moon. New problems will always appear and increase over time. Did anyone think 40 years ago that we would see a massive change in the consumption expenses of taxed goods towards non-taxed services? Did the legislator of yesteryear, pressing for a "only this time" exemption, realize his contribution to a collection of exemptions that, according to his own justifications, justified even more similar types of exemptions?

That said, I am willing to make a bold prediction: Regardless of the tax reforms we have today, there will be a call for more reforms tomorrow.

Peter Reichard is president of the Utah Foundation, a non-partisan and non-profit public policy research organization. Contact him at [email protected]