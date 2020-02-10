Guest opinion: Utahns agree, it’s time to clean the air

As mayors of Heber City and Midway, we strive to do our bit to keep Utah a great place to visit, work and live. That is why we draw attention to the growing concern about our environment.

In the past year, more and more people have asked us about the deterioration of air quality on the Wasatch Front, how this trend will affect the air quality on the Wasatch Back and what we can do about it.

A new poll confirms a clear change in attitude in our state. Nearly half of Utahns are more concerned about climate change than a year ago, according to the survey conducted by Public Opinion Strategies. More than 60% of respondents now prefer to take action to address this, the survey found.

What is encouraging is that support for tackling climate change cuts through the party’s cuts. Many Republicans are in favor of action, as well as a large majority of independents and democrats. More than ever, there is hope to agree on a solution.

We don’t all need the same vision of climate change to consider the benefits of reducing emissions: cleaner air and peace of mind that we will preserve the snow-covered beauty of Utah for future generations. Utah can also win by becoming a center for clean technological innovation. With a balanced approach, we can achieve all these benefits while helping families and businesses in Utah advance.

Sen. Romney recently discussed a sensible market-based solution that we proudly support. This plan is known as a carbon dividend and proposes to charge fossil fuel companies for their CO2 emissions and to return all money directly to the American people through quarterly payments. This approach would halve the harmful emissions and a family of four would receive around $ 2,000 a year.

Companies – even oil and gas companies – have joined environmental activists to support this solution, because a nationally and steadily rising CO2 tax would gradually move the United States into a clean energy future. With more money in hand, consumers would spend it and stimulate the economy.

More than any other state, Utah is ready to take advantage of a policy that unleashes clean technological innovation throughout the economy. We are already at home for many clean technology companies; they would thrive even more under a national CO2 reimbursement. Meanwhile, the extensive public territory of our state, unique geological features and a business-friendly climate make it attractive for companies that want to develop renewable energy and energy storage projects.

Some in Congress have opposed a carbon allowance policy and claim it would harm ordinary people. But this anti-tax argument is undermined when the income is returned to the American people. The vast majority of families in Utah – and families across the country – would advance financially with this solution and collect more in “carbon dividends” than they pay in higher energy costs. In the meantime, CO2 rates would be applied at the border to level the playing field for American companies competing with dirty overseas manufacturers. So it’s a victory for America on the first day.

Utahns also recognize this plan as a victory. About 70% of respondents in general – and about two-thirds of Republicans and conservatives – prefer the carbon dividend solution, according to the poll.

Whatever your opinion about climate change, we can all support a common sense policy that clears our air, helps the families and businesses of Utah advance, strengthen the competitiveness of American industry and stimulate more innovation in the economy. Carbon dividend offers all these benefits and at the same time creates a cleaner, safer world. It is a groundbreaking climate solution that deserves your attention and ultimate support.

Celeste Johnson is the mayor of Midway. Kelleen Potter is the mayor of Heber City.