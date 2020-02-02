Guest opinion: This outdated federal law keeps Utah in the past

Utah grew faster than any other state in the last decade – and there is no sign of slowing growth. By 2050, the population of our state is expected to grow to 5 million people. To accommodate this growth, officials have drawn up a plan of nearly $ 2 billion to upgrade the roads of the state.

A proposed update of federal law could help get this and other projects off the ground. The White House is currently renewing the National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA, a 50-year law that dictates environmental standards for government-funded public works projects.

In its current form, NEPA impedes crucial projects with outdated, unnecessary regulations. Updating this law streamlines Utah infrastructure projects without harming the environment.

NEPA was signed by law in 1970 and requires federal officials to evaluate the potential environmental impact of government-funded projects. Local, state, and federal agencies must comply with 475 pages of the NEPA regulations before they can repair highways and power lines or break ground on new pipelines and water systems.

Since the law was last updated in the 1980s, the NEPA assessment process has become confusing and expensive. Between the 1970s and 2011, the average duration of a NEPA assessment increased from two to six years.

Applicants must now comply with various agency-specific NEPA processes and correct the federal protocol with national and local guidelines. Less than 20% of the environmental impact statements required by NEPA are completed in less than two years.

That is worrying, given the infrastructure needs of America. In its most recent report, the American Society of Civil Engineers gave the American infrastructure a D +. Failure to improve the country’s infrastructure could cost the United States 2.5 million jobs and $ 7 trillion over the next five years, according to the US Chamber of Commerce.

The complex NEPA approval process has delayed several important infrastructure projects here in Utah. Almost half of the most important roads in our state are in “poor or mediocre condition”, according to TRIP, a non-profit transport survey. Driving these roads costs Utahans $ 1.4 billion in vehicle damage each year – nearly $ 700 per driver.

Some infrastructure problems are more than a financial problem. Consider our outdated dikes. The Army Corps of Engineers considered 19.5 of the 21 miles it follows to be “unacceptable.” Subpar dikes have already caused serious flooding in Weber County. FEMA estimates that 72 miles from the dikes of Utah should be evaluated soon.

NEPA also makes it harder for companies to utilize Utah energy resources. Environmental groups often use NEPA to postpone energy projects, often with frivolous lawsuits. In 2019, the Bureau of Land Management withdrew dozens of Obama and Obama oil and gas lease contracts in Utah in response to lawsuits filed by activists.

Delays of this kind hamper all kinds of energy projects – including the ‘green’ projects endorsed by politicians and presidential candidates.

Renewing NEPA would make the Utah energy industry more productive than ever. The sector already generates 50,000 well-paid jobs and adds $ 20 billion to the state’s economy every year.

Other industries would also benefit from changes to NEPA. By speeding up infrastructure projects, the construction sector could add to the 110,000 jobs it currently supports.

The proposed changes to the White House would make NEPA more efficient without compromising environmental standards. Infrastructure projects should still pass extensive evaluations. The changes would simply speed up these evaluations by improving coordination between federal agencies and allowing regulators to use existing data wherever possible.

Utah needs a secure, effective infrastructure to meet the needs of its growing population. A modernized NEPA will make it easier to improve our roads and bridges while stimulating our economy.

Julie Fullmer is the mayor of Vineyard, Utah, the fastest growing city in America, according to the American Census Bureau.