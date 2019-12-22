Guest opinion: the lack of sense of the .org domain

Loading...

Can today's high school students, the ones we call "digital natives," separate facts from fiction?

Not according to a survey we launched last month in which 3,446 high school students across the country evaluated the reliability of different websites. One of those sites was co2science.org, a skeptical group on climate change that claims to "disseminate factual reports and solid comments." Students can go anywhere on the web to research the site. A quick search reveals the group's past ties with the fossil fuel industry. But 96% of students never discovered this industrial connection.

Too often, student assessments stalled in three letters: "This page is a reliable source for information," wrote one, "seen in the URL ending in .org instead of .com."

The children are wrong. Dot-org does not symbolize quality or reliability. It is a marketing tool that is based on a generalized association but false with credibility.

Children are not the only poorly informed. An international study from 2012 found that almost half of Americans, and larger percentages in France, Brazil and India, believed that an organization must meet "some criteria" before it can register with .org.

The dot-org domain is controlled by the Public Interest Registry, which was sold last month to Ethos Capital, a private equity firm. The three letters are marketed as "a powerful signal that your site serves a greater good, rather than just an end result." It is a claim that leads people to make mistakes about who and what to trust.

Unlike dot-gov or dot-edu, which are closed to the general public, dot-org is an "open" domain. Anyone can register a point organization without passing a character test. Even commercial sites can be point organizations. Craigslist, among the largest ad sites in the world, is craigslist.org. There are more than 10 million point organizations, each of which pays approximately $ 10 per year to register. All you have to do to get one is to complete an online form and provide the payment.

Registration fees generated $ 92 million in revenue for the Public Interest Registry only in 2018. In theory, these revenues could grow much sooner: in June, the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers, the supervisory body that regulates The Internet domain name system agreed to raise price limits in point organizations. Still, Andy Shea, spokesman for the Public Interest Registry, says he plans to keep the prices of point organizations low, with increases of no more than 10% on average per year.

In the latest marketing campaign of the Public Interest Registry, they revealed a logo painted in "deep royal blue", a tone they say evokes "feelings of trust, security and reliability." They tell new customers to expect an increase in "donations and trust." for donors "when they become part of the" trust domain ".

Notable nonprofit organizations, civic organizations and religious groups have embraced dominance, and so have a lot of bad actors. All reaped the benefits of the dot-org association with credibility.

Educational institutions unwittingly shape misperceptions around point organizations. Many colleges and universities, including Harvard and Northwestern, direct students in the wrong direction. They equate point organizations with nonprofit groups and do not issue any warnings about the dangers lurking beneath the positive aura of the domain.

Dot-org is the preferred designation of "astroturf" sites, groups that pose as grassroots efforts but are backed by corporate and political interests. One of them is the Employment Policy Institute, which claims to sponsor "nonpartisan research." Actually, it was founded and directed by the head of a public relations firm that represents the restaurant industry. Another point organization, the American Foundation for Prosperity, says it addresses the main social problems through a "broad-based community outreach." Actually, it was founded by billionaires Koch brothers and many of their "grassroots" activists are paid.

There is an even greater risk of equating dot-org sites with those that do good. Dozens of neo-Nazi, anti-LGBT, anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant groups carry the dot-org seal. A random sample of a hundred organizations designated as hate groups by the Southern Poverty Law Center found that 49% carry the dot-org domain.

"In general, the domain name system is not an appropriate tool to address website content questions and speech problems," said Shea, spokesman for the Public Interest Registry. "That said, if a site in a .org domain is involved in specific threats of violence, we would not hesitate to take action under our Anti-Abuse Policy."

A 2019 United Nations survey showed that citizens around the world have lost confidence in the Internet. Restoring it will require herculean efforts. The groups that control the Internet domain system could lead the way by being honest about what these initials do and do not represent.

The Registry of Public Interest and Ethos Capital could channel some of the millions earned from the mirage of the organization of points to finance initiatives that educate the public about domain deficiencies.

They can start by adding a bright red asterisk to their royal blue logo: “Dot-org implies nothing about the intention of an organization. The buyer be careful. "

Sam Wineburg is the author, most recently, of "Why learn history (when it's already on your phone)" and education professor Margaret Jacks at Stanford University, where Nadav Ziv is an undergraduate student in international relations.