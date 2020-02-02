Guest opinion: Tech loses a prophet. Just when it needs one.

It is always sound. We are hammered every second by a ceaseless sousaphone of tweets and by the righteous rage machine that shouts at us in this digitized 24/7/365 communications world that we have built.

What you may not know is that we have long had a name for what this all started: “disruptive innovation.” The concept was developed by Clay Christensen, a high-profile and highly regarded Harvard management professor who died of cancer last week at 67. Professor Christensen’s remarkable legacy grew from a groundbreaking book he published in 1997, “The Innovator’s Dilemma.”

The book discussed esoteric industries such as the market for disk drives and excavations to analyze and illustrate the power of disruptive technologies. His ideas exploded through the internet scene at the time and through Silicon Valley. I remember reading an early copy and I thought it was a manifesto that would embrace the technical world – and that Professor Christensen was the prophet of the techie.

The founder and CEO of Intel Andy Grove was a fan. That also applied to the Apple legend Steve Jobs. Both men undoubtedly felt attracted to the idea that start-ups consisting of outsiders could find ways to create new markets and new value – and upset and overwhelm established businesses.

Older companies could do almost nothing despite disruption. It was not that they could not see the new threats from start-ups, but that they clung to serving their current businesses, and they failed to change their products and services for fear of making a profit.

Professor Christensen’s formula was elegant: “First, disturbing products are simpler and cheaper; they generally promise lower margins, not larger profits. Secondly, disruptive technologies are usually first commercialized in emerging or insignificant markets. And third, the most profitable customers of leading companies generally do not want and cannot use products based on disruptive technologies in the first instance. “

It was that simple. Professor Christensen’s book appeared a year before Google was founded, seven years before Facebook, eight years before YouTube and 11 years before Uber. Each of these companies would, consciously or unconsciously, follow their card.

While Professor Christensen would write a sequel and many more books on adjacent topics that are ripe for disruption, such as education (“Disrupting Class” in 2008) and health care (“Innovator’s Prescription” in 2009), it was his original idea that was devastating insightful.

I use the term devastating because, although not a mistake by Professor Christensen, disruptive innovation took a negative turn in technology. Silicon Valley did not marry disruption with a concept of corporate responsibility and growth at all costs became his motto. The more meticulous approach that Professor Christensen taught was ignored.

So in technology the idea looked more like ‘destructive innovation’, which for me was distilled in the famous Facebook sign that was once stuck over the walls at the head office: ‘Move fast and things break’.

I always wondered why the company chose those words. I have no problem with ‘going fast’, with which Professor Christensen would not have argued, because being agile was a core competence that he recommended. It was the word “pause” that got stuck in my head like a bad migraine.

Why would you use a violent and thoughtless word as “breaking” and not one more hopeful, such as “changing” or “transforming” or “inventing”? And if “pause” was the choice, what would happen after breaking? Would it be repaired? Can anything be repaired after breaking? “Break” sounded painful. And, back to today’s topic, Professor Christensen never spoke about it.

Professor Christensen’s approach was actually the exact opposite. He heard in 2010 that he had lymphoma, then he had a stroke. Within two years he published the book that I like best, entitled “How are you going to measure your life?” It is in turn spiritual and sometimes self-help, with the management of Professor Christensen thinking along and applying it to life.

This book should be new relevant as tech is working on his next act; we’ve been talking about the negative impact of disruptive innovations in technology for a while. Techies measure everything – and so Professor Christensen’s bracing rules may be perfect because the tech industry seeks redemption.

For example, he wrote:

“It’s easier to hold your principles 100 percent of the time than to hold them 98 percent of the time.”

And: “In fact, the way you allocate your own resources can make your life look exactly as you hope or be very different from what you intend.”

And above all: “Decide what you stand for. And stay there all the time. “

Perhaps the technology industry does not deserve the kind and good advice that Professor Christensen gave, but it should take it anyway. That way, while he is resting in peace, it can also give us something.

Kara Swisher is the editor in chief for the technology news website Recode and producer of the Recode Decode podcast and Code Conference.