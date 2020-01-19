Guest Opinion: Speak less. Hear more. Here's how.

When was the last time you listened to someone? Really listened to, without thinking about what to say next, looking at your phone or jumping to give your opinion? And when was the last time someone really listened to you? Were you so attentive to what you said and whose response was so specific that you really felt understood?

We are encouraged to listen to our hearts, our inner voices and our guts, but rarely are we encouraged to listen carefully and deliberately to others. Instead, we talk to each other at cocktails, work meetings and even family dinners. Online and in person, it’s about defining yourself, shaping the story and staying true to the message.

And yet listening can be more precious than speaking. Wars have been fought, fortunes lost and friendships destroyed for lack of listening. It is only by listening that we engage, understand, sympathize, cooperate and develop as human beings. It is fundamental to any successful relationship – personal, professional and political.

When writing a listening book, I asked people from Brooklyn to Beijing what it means to be a good listener. The typical response was a blank stare. People had no problem, however, telling me what it meant to be a poor listener, initiating actions like interrupting, looking at a phone, and answering narcissistically or confusedly. The sad truth is that people have more experience of being cut, ignored and misunderstood than heard to their satisfaction.

Technology plays a role, of course. Social media provides a virtual megaphone, as well as the means to filter out opposing opinions. People find phone calls intrusive and ignore voicemail, preferring wordless text or emoji. If people are listening to something, it’s probably with headphones or earphones, where they feel safe in their own speech bubbles. All of this fuels what public health officials describe as an epidemic of loneliness in the United States.

But technology is not the only culprit. High schools and colleges have debate teams and rhetoric and persuasion courses, but rarely, if ever, offer after-school lessons or activities that teach attentive listening. You can get a doctorate in voice communication and join clubs such as Toastmasters to improve your public speaking skills, but who aspires to excellence in listening? The image of success and power today is someone who has cycled and prowled around a stage or speaking behind a desk. Giving a TED conference or giving an opening speech is living the dream.

The cacophony of modern life also prevents us from listening. The acoustics in restaurants can make it difficult, if not impossible, for diners to get along clearly. The desks with an open design ensure that every click of the keyboard, phone call and belching after lunch ensure a constant racket. Traffic noise on city streets, music played in stores, and the bean mill in your favorite cafe exceed the volume of normal conversation by up to 30 decibels and can even cause hearing loss.

So how do you recover the lost art of listening? After a few years studying neuroscience, listening psychology and sociology, as well as consulting some of the best professional listeners (including a CIA agent, a focus group moderator, a radio producer, a priest, a bartender and furniture sellers), I discovered that listening goes beyond just hearing what people are saying. It also means paying attention to how they say it and what they do while they say it, in what context and how what they say resonates with you.

It’s not just about keeping your peace while someone else is holding on. Rather the opposite. A lot of listening has to do with how you react – the extent to which you facilitate the clear expression of another person’s thoughts and, in doing so, crystallize your own.

Good listeners ask good questions. One of the most valuable lessons I have learned as a journalist is that anyone can be interesting if you ask the right questions. That is to say, if you ask really curious questions that do not have the hidden agenda to fix, save, advise, convince or correct. The curious questions don’t start with “Don’t you agree…?” Or “Don’t you think…?” And they certainly don’t end with “right?” The idea is to explore the other person’s point of view, not swing it.

For example, when she was trying to find out why people could go to the grocery store late at night, a focus group moderator told me that she did not ask guiding questions such as, “Do you shop late?” in the evening because you did not travel during the day? “or” Do you shop at night because that’s when they restock the shelves? ”

You also want to avoid asking people personal questions and appreciation such as “What do you do for a living?” Or “What part of the city do you live in?” Or “What school did you go to?” Or “Are you married? “This line of questioning is not an honest attempt to know who you are talking to as much as to classify them in the social hierarchy. It is more like an interrogation and, as a former CIA agent told me, the interrogation will give you information, but it will not be credible or reliable.

In social situations, peppering people with judgmental questions can turn the conversation into a shallow, self-promoting elevator location. In other words, the types of conversations that make you want to leave the party early and rush to your dog.

Instead, ask for people’s interests. Try to find out what turns them on or makes them worse – their daily pleasures or what keeps them from sleeping at night. Learn about the last movie they saw or the story behind a piece of jewelry they wear. Good questions are also asked, such as, “If you could spend a month anywhere in the world, where would you go?”

Research indicates that when people who do not know each other well ask themselves these types of questions, they feel more connected than if they spent time together accomplishing a task. These are the same types of questions listed in the widely distributed article “36 questions that lead to love” and are similar to the conversation triggers suggested by the Family Dinner Project, which encourages device-free and listening-oriented meals .

Because our brains can think much faster than people can speak, beware of the tendency to be distracted when you should be listening. Intelligent people are particularly likely to be distracted by their own galloping thoughts. They are also more likely to assume that they already know what the other person is going to say.

People with a higher IQ also tend to be more neurotic and embarrassed, which means worry and anxiety are more likely to distract them. If you fall into this category, it might be worth considering listening to some sort of meditation, where you become aware and recognize the distractions, then return to concentration. Rather than focusing on your breath or a mantra, return your attention to the speaker.

The reward for listening well will certainly be more interesting conversations. The researchers found that when speaking to inattentive listeners, the speakers offered less information and conveyed information in a less articulate fashion. Conversely, they found that attentive listeners received more information, relevant details and clarifications from speakers, even when listeners did not ask questions.

The way you listen can work like a self-fulfilling prophecy: if you barely listen to someone because you think that person is boring or not worth your time, you can actually do it. In addition, by listening to other people, it is more likely that other people will listen to you. This is partly because it is human nature to send back courtesies, but also because good listening improves your chances of delivering a resonant message.

Listening is a skill. And as with any skill, it degrades if you don’t do it enough. Some people may have stronger natural ability while others may have to work harder, but each of us can become a better listener with practice. The more people you listen to, the more you will recognize aspects of humanity and the better your instinct will be. Listening can help you understand the attitudes and motivations of others, which is essential for building cooperative and productive relationships, as well as discerning which relationships you are best to avoid.

Each of us is the sum of what we witness in life. The soothing voice of a mother, the whisper of a lover, the advice of a mentor, the rebuke of a supervisor, the rallying call of a leader and the taunts of a rival end up training us and to shape us. And listening poorly, selectively or not at all limits your understanding of the world and prevents you from becoming the best you can be.

Kate Murphy is a journalist and author of “You’re Not Listening: What You Miss and Why It’s Important”, from which this essay is adapted.