Guest opinion: Give the 19th-century Western election movement the recognition it deserves

Editor’s Note: This guest opinion is taken from the foreword of Neylan McBaine’s book, “Pioneering the Vote: The Untold Story of Suffragists in Utah and the West.”

On February 14, 1870, the resident of Salt Lake City and the 23-year-old teacher Seraph Young were the first American women to vote under an equal electoral law. Just two days earlier, Utah’s territorial legislator had given women the right to vote in “all elections,” and Utah women went to the polls to exercise their new right that same week.

On 26 August 2020, we will celebrate the centenary of the 19th amendment and the movement that advocated women who are allowed to vote. There are currently several museum exhibitions in Washington D.C., along with newspaper articles, books, documentaries and events to mark the centenary of the 19th amendment and the electoral movement. Almost all of these factors do not take into account the role that the West played in achieving election victory up to 50 years before the amendment. And no one honors the 150th anniversary of the first female vote, which took place in the most unlikely places: Utah.

The territory of Utah was not alone – Wyoming, Colorado, and Idaho were also home to groundbreaking men and women struggling to recognize women’s right to contribute politically. By the time the 19th amendment extended women’s voting rights throughout the nation, all states that had already granted full voting rights to women were in the West. Beautifully, the first 30 states that joined the Union were the last to grant full voting rights.

If the well-known stories and images from the 20th-century voting movement are powerful, why is it important to see the Western movement from the 19th century again?

According to historian Sandra L. Myres: “Most women’s electoral rights and feminist historians have almost completely ignored the West. Writers have focused on the national election leaders and on the history of the movement in the Eastern states. Western voting rights are treated as a kind of deviant political behavior instead of as part of the regular electoral movement. ”

Some historians explain the behavior of the West by pointing to the spirit of innovation that was both common and necessary in the western frontier. Although true, the electoral leadership of Utah, Wyoming, Colorado, and Idaho is also no longer fully explored, because the forces that drive the movement in those areas – including polygamy, temperance and even racism – are now uncomfortable, even alien to today’s public. .

The 20th-century voting movement – from 1910 to the passage of the amendment in 1920 – on the other hand, appeals to our imagination much more easily. We feel a kinship with the moral correctness that we see in the last decade of the struggle: women must participate in our social governance because it is right, because women are also people. We are fascinated by the mass media images that have emerged from the consumer culture of the new century and the advent of modern advertisements. We see the birth of our own media landscape in the smart slogans. We recognize our own activism and even today we see reflections of the anger that just below the surface boils while we participate in the annual women’s march.

Susan B. Anthony (first row fourth from the left) with electoral leaders from Utah and elsewhere.

Utah State Historical Society / Wikimedia Commons

But the election movement was not just about voting, and the legacy it left behind was not just about voting.

As a result of the movement, women exceeded the threshold for participation in public and social life. American women who live today take for granted her ability to increase her voice and influence. We have to thank the suffragists for that possibility, and it was the women of the West who first operated these platforms to get the movement going.

Ignoring the activities and achievements of 19th-century women falls into the trap of the silence of women’s voices. By the time the progressive era of the 20th century was in full swing and advocacy for the amendment was at its peak, mass media and consumer culture provided women with sufficient platforms to send their messages far and wide. But digging up the words and deeds of 19th-century women is more difficult. It requires reading through diaries and localized newspapers, merging events and references from countless sources and relying on descriptions of events, rather than a picture of them. Many records from this time have been lost or buried in academic collections. We owe it to these women to expose their words, even if it is less glamorous work than delving into the media richness of the Progressive Era.

It is a misconception to recognize the 19th amendment as an end or as a beginning. It was, of course, crucial and opened the door for most women to claim equal voting rights in every state. But in practice many people did not continue to exercise their political voices because of their race, ethnicity or cultural status. Native Americans, Asian-American and African Americans have somehow banned their voting rights, sometimes only decades later to gain access to exercise that constitutional right.

If we correctly consider the 19th amendment as just a point of reference – albeit an important, striking – in the journey to improving our country, we must also look at the steady drum beat of activity that led to that point.

When I moved from New York City to Utah 11 years ago, I didn’t realize that I would fall in love with my new home in the West. But as a born and raised New Yorker, I also did not realize how deep-rooted Americans believe that all major events took place east of the Mississippi. We cherish images of pioneers and cowboys and cattle ranchers and gold miners, but I have discovered that we have underestimated the way in which interactions between East and West in the past have undermined our political, economic and cultural structures even today.

The early examples of Utah, Wyoming, Colorado, and Idaho may not be fully understood today, but provide the rest of the nation with sufficient evidence that American women can participate constructively in social life. Without their groundbreaking, the door giving access to women’s entrances to the public sphere may have remained closed for longer.

Neylan McBaine is the author of “Pioneering the Vote: The Untold Story of Suffragists in Utah and the West” and the CEO of Better Days 2020.