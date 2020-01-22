Guest opinion: complacency about Alberta's debt is a dangerous mistake

Alberta raises debts faster than any other province in Canada, and advocates of complacency make a dangerous mistake.

It is well known that Alberta’s finances are a mess.

This year the provincial government predicts an operating deficit of $ 8.7 billion.

That is 11 deficits in the last 12 years.

This long era of deficit spending has led to a rapid increase in debt.

Alberta has been ‘debt-free’ since 2014-15.

This year the net debt (all debts minus financial assets) is on track to reach $ 36.6 billion.

Some commentators say that Albertans should not worry about government debt because the province is currently bearing less of it (per person and in proportion to the size of the economy) than other provinces.

And this is true.

But this attitude ignores how quickly Alberta adds debts and how quickly it will catch up with other provinces if recent trends continue.

Let’s start with the government debt per person.

In 2014-15, Alberta had no net debt at all and was the only province that could file this claim.

However, in 2019-20, Alberta’s debt will reach an expected $ 8,379 per person.

The province is now within spitting distance of British Columbia, where the debt per person is only $ 500 higher.

Alberta is expected to surpass B.C. next year. in debt per person, and by 2022-23, to have more debt per person than Saskatchewan has today.

Perhaps even more worrying is how quickly Alberta overtakes the country’s most debt-rich provinces.

Consider Quebec, which for a long time was considered the poster boy for poor tax management, but has managed to set the ship straight in recent years.

By 2022-23, Alberta’s debt per person is predicted to be more than half that of Quebec.

The gap between Alberta and remaining high-debt jurisdictions in Atlantic Canada is also narrowing.

It is also important to take into account the size of the government debt in relation to the size of the economy.

Alberta’s economy is larger per person than all these other jurisdictions, which has implications for how much debt the province can safely bear.

Alberta’s current debt ratio, which compares the amount of debt in each jurisdiction with the size of the economy, is still the smallest in each province.

But because Alberta’s debt has grown much faster than the economy in recent years, the debt ratio is rising rapidly.

Since 2007-08, the net debt ratio of Alberta has increased by 25 percentage points.

That is by far the largest increase in any province.

Again, Alberta is catching up quickly.

Finally, Alberta could reasonably claim to have the strongest finances in Canada.

This is no longer the case – not nearly.

A recent report from the Parliamentary Budget Office has even shown that Alberta has the least sustainable public finances of all major provinces of Canada.

Almost 20 years of almost uninterrupted irresponsible tax management finally overtakes Alberta.

Government after government ignored signs of trouble, and now the bill is due.

Further complacency would cause that bill to become even larger and future generations of Albertans would suffer from the continued failure of the provincial government to live within its means.

The Kenney government must take this into account when preparing its next budget.

Ben Eisen is a senior fellow of the Alberta Prosperity Initiative of the Fraser Institute.