Guest opinion: a Senate trial must produce more evidence to determine Trump's guilt

Republicans of the House of Representatives and the Senate are vociferously denouncing Senator Chuck Schumer's sensible request that four likely eyewitnesses of President Trump's actions in Ukraine testify in the Senate's political trial.

They say the request for witnesses shows that the Chamber did not do a complete job in its political trial investigation. They must have obtained the testimony before voting for the articles of political judgment, they argue, and the Senate's trial should not compensate for that deficiency.

That makes no sense, and goes against Watergate's precedent.

In Watergate, new critical evidence emerged after the House Judicial Committee voted for the articles of political judgment against Richard Nixon, despite the fact that the committee undoubtedly conducted an undoubtedly thorough investigation. This time the same could happen: new condemnatory evidence could emerge against Trump in the Senate trial. That is the real reason why Republicans resist Schumer's request for witnesses.

In Watergate, the Chamber's Judicial Committee received information from the Watergate Senate Committee and the Watergate Grand Jury (by court order). But he also cited many tape recordings of Nixon, which Nixon retained. The committee did not go to court to get those recordings. Instead, he treated the president's obstruction as an impeccable crime in himself and adopted an article of political judgment (Article III) against Nixon for that reason. This is exactly the procedure that the House followed with its second political trial against Trump, who ordered his administration to disobey all subpoenas.

Then, as now, most Republicans in the House Judicial Committee during Watergate refused to support the impeachment. They made the same unsubstantiated claim that Republicans repeat today: that there was no evidence of criminal conduct.

But even without the recordings cited, the 1974 Judiciary Committee had sufficient evidence to vote for two other articles of political judgment, one related to Watergate's cover-up and the other with Nixon's abuse of power and misconduct. It was enough (if not overwhelming as it was for me) to convince all the Democrats on the committee, including three southern Democrats representing very pro-Nixon districts and seven Republicans, to vote for political trial articles.

Then, a few days after the committee voted, new explosive evidence against Nixon came to light. In a case presented by the Watergate special prosecutor against Nixon, the Supreme Court ordered Nixon to publish certain tape recordings, including the so-called "smoking gun" tape, in which Nixon is heard ordering his chief of staff obstruct the FBI investigation.

At that time, Republican groups of the House Judiciary Committee announced that they would vote for the impeachment, and Nixon's fate was sealed. He resigned instead of facing a certain political judgment and conviction. It would have been absurd to blame the committee for not getting the tape before voting for the articles of political judgment. Nixon held them. But regardless of when the process was obtained, what counted was the tape, the evidence itself.

It is quite possible that the witnesses Schumer requested have evidence of "smoking gun" against Trump. John Bolton, the former national security adviser, and Mick Mulvaney, Trump's interim chief of staff, appear to have had personal interactions with Trump regarding the retention of military aid and a White House meeting to intimidate the President of Ukraine to to announce politically motivated research. Trump's unprecedented steps to silence these witnesses strongly suggest that his testimony could be detrimental to him.

What if the Senate refuses to call witnesses, acquit Trump and then evidence that he was guilty of the charges? It would be an indelible stain against Senate Republicans and our democracy, and the Senate has a duty to avoid it. Alternatively, suppose that the information that witnesses have turns out to be exculpatory. That would be one more reason for the Senate to look for him.

Our democracy survived the revelations of the "smoking gun" about the rise of Nixon and Gerald Ford to the White House. He would survive if new evidence were presented for a Senate trial, even if that means Trump is removed and Vice President Mike Pence takes over. But will it survive if the Republican-controlled Senate violates its special oath of "impartial justice" in the trial, if it perpetuates a cover-up and puts the party above the country when the integrity of our elections is at stake? If the Senate does not respect the rule of law, the foundations of our democracy will be shaken. Watergate showed how critical evidence can emerge at any point in the political trial procedures. It would be outrageous to ignore that lesson.

Elizabeth Holtzman represented Brooklyn for four periods and was a member of the House of Representatives Judicial Committee that approved articles of political judgment against Richard Nixon.