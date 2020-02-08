Guest assessment: tax reduction for companies is the right way to get Albertans back to work

Good things happen when politicians make entrepreneurs love their money more to reinvest in growing their business and boosting jobs.

Albertans are starting to see positive signs of Prime Minister Jason Kenney’s smart decision to lower corporate taxes.

The Canadian Petroleum Producers Association recently announced that it expects investments in the oil and natural gas industry to increase by around $ 2 billion this year.

This is expected to create or sustain more than 8,000 jobs in Alberta and would be the first time that the oil sands have seen investment growth since 2014.

“It is a reflection of the hard work and determination on many fronts to put the industry in a more competitive position,” said Tim McMillan president and CEO of CAPP.

“That includes the corporation tax reduction by the Government of Alberta.” In December, Canadian Natural Resources Limited announced that it would increase its capital budget by $ 250 million as a result of the corporate tax reduction and Alberta limitation.

1,000 Albertans are expected to return to work.

And it’s not just big companies that can benefit from tax relief.

“There is no doubt that lowering the corporate rate will help large companies,” Randy McCrae told a Canadian-based taxpayer-related partner at a Calgary accounting firm.

“But it will also help smaller companies and entrepreneurs. If there are more successful large companies, they create opportunities for smaller companies and people looking for work.

“We all win if the economy performs well.”

Albertans certainly won the last time the government reduced the corporate tax.

In 2001, the Government of Alberta began reducing the corporate tax rate from 15.5 percent to 10% and the economy started.

The average annual economic growth of Alberta was higher than any other province and only between North Dakota between the major energy states between 2001 and 2014.

For employees, annual job growth over this period exceeded every province and every major US energy state.

Even with the tax cut, government revenue from corporate taxes doubled more than $ 2.2 billion in 2001 to $ 5.8 billion in 2014.

The tax increase of the New Democrat by two percentage points, on the other hand, went hand in hand with less income from corporate taxes.

The experts believe that Albertans will again win the reduction in corporate taxes.

Economists from the University of Calgary expect that the tax cut by 2022 will create nearly 60,000 jobs.

Certainly, Kenney’s tax cut cannot cure Alberta’s ailing economy overnight.

And the FBI is certainly not making it easy for Kenney to get Alberta’s economy back on track.

In 2019, Ottawa passed a tanker ban that Premier Kenney accurately described as “a harmful attack on Alberta, banning only one product from the northwest coast of Canada – bitumen – produced in just one province, Alberta.”

Then there is the Bill C-69 from the federal government, which is usually called the No More Pipelines Law.

“It’s hard to imagine that a new major pipeline in Canada could be built under the Impact Assessment Act (Bill C-69),” said Chris Bloomer, head of the Canadian Energy Pipeline Association.

Link these bad laws to the FBI that reject the Northern Gateway pipeline project and move the regulatory targets at Energy East, and it is easy to understand why investors are not exactly coming up to throw their money at Alberta.

Although Alberta is not yet out of the woods, recent investment announcements and positive predictions from economists suggest that the reduction in business tax is moving us in the right direction.

By reducing the business tax, Premier Kenney deserves the honor of getting the best out of a bad situation.

Franco Terrazzano is the Alberta director of the Canadian taxpayer federation