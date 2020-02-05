Guest assessment: government debt interest payments are already hurting Albertans

Over the past decade, much has been done about the rapid deterioration of Alberta’s public finances – and with good reason.

Alberta had no net debt at all in 2014-15, meaning that the province’s financial assets exceeded its financial obligations.

Since then, the province has quickly lost its debts.

This year, the provincial debt will reach an expected $ 36.6 billion (or approximately $ 8,400 per Albertan).

Of course this debt has consequences.

If the debt becomes large enough, it can hamper future economic growth, limit the availability of resources for other important purposes and produce other negative results.

But it is also important to remember that the effects of increasing provincial debt will not only be felt in the future; they are being felt today.

Let us think back to 2008-09, the last fiscal year that Alberta had more financial assets than debts.

It is not surprising that the government debt-interest payments were then almost negligible at $ 58 per person and consumed less than 1% of all provincial government revenue.

But a series of large deficits and new ‘capital debt’ have ensured that these figures have increased rapidly.

The net debt of the province has risen today in just half a decade from around $ 0 to $ 36.6 billion.

Debt interest is expected to reach $ 2.7 billion, and according to Alberta’s budget forecasts, will reach $ 3 billion by 2022-23.

That is around $ 700 per Albertan.

All this data shows that government debt will not only affect future generations and that the negative effects can be felt today.

Again, by 2022-23, $ 3 billion will be used by debt interest.

That money will not be available for other important purposes such as important public services (healthcare or education) or to offer tax relief, allowing Albertans to retain more of their money and help the economy grow.

These data also show that although Alberta is currently the province with the lowest indebtedness in Canada (relative to the size of the provincial economy), Alberta is quickly catching up with other arrears due to the rapid debt build-up.

Unless corrective measures are taken, the latest PBO report shows that the provincial debt burden (again, in proportion to the size of the economy) will continue to grow.

So everything else right, the debt interest payments described above will also continue to grow.

The Kenney government is now preparing its next budget.

These tax problems exist because successive governments in Alberta have allowed them to proliferate.

One government after the other has taken a look at the road, leaving the problem behind for the next government.

The complacency bill in the past is already being canceled.

If the Kenney government wants to stop the flow of red ink, it must further reform the reform and reduce government spending to finally clean up the mess.

Only time will tell if it will do what other recent governments in Edmonton have failed to do – finally make provincial finances sustainable again.

Ben Eisen is a senior fellow of the Alberta Prosperity Initiative of the Fraser Institute