Certainly, you have now seen the latest craze that is engulfing the internet. Your friends probably post videos and photos that show how they can leave brooms on their own. A viral tweet suggests that NASA said Monday was the only day that the trick would work with “standing broom” because of the attraction of the earth. NASA official to support the tweet. But as with many things on the internet, people walked with it. But the truth is that you can leave a broom upright today, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow and the day after. It has nothing to do with the attraction of the earth on a given day. It also has nothing to do with the spring equinox (another day of the year when this “magic” supposedly happens). Instead it has everything to do with balance. The center of gravity is low on a broom and rests directly above the hair. This means that if you can get the hair as a tripod, your broom will stand upright every day of the year.

