Guarding for victims of aircraft accidents and assistance with dying; In the news for January 13 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Iran has admitted that the aircraft was mistaken for a hostile target amid rising tensions with the United States.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it has been “entrained” to listen to stories from relatives of 57 Canadians who were killed last week while taking down a Ukrainian jetliner in Iran.

Trudeau said yesterday during a memorial in Edmonton that he has heard that many of the victims have come to Canada in search of new opportunities for their families, but those families are now consumed by grief and indignation.

Other memorials were held throughout the country on Sunday.

In the Vancouver Art Gallery, Defense Secretary Harjit Sajjan called the crash a national tragedy and said the government will work tirelessly to get answers for grieving families.

At the University of Toronto, many cried during the ceremony as speakers mentioning victims, including one year old. And there was loud applause when various speakers and politicians said that Iran would be held responsible.

–

This too …

Today, the Trudeau government is organizing public consultations on how best to respond to a court ruling that concluded that it is unconstitutional to allow only Canadians who are near death to seek medical help to end their suffering.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the government accepts the September 11 ruling of the Supreme Court of Quebec and will amend federal law accordingly.

But although the government has agreed to eliminate the near-death requirement, its consultation questionnaire suggests that other obstacles can be imposed to strike a balance between a person’s right to choose to end his life and protecting vulnerable people that can be under pressure in an early death.

According to the court’s decision, it is until March 11 to change the law.

Canadians have until January 27 to give their opinion on how to change the law through the online questionnaire launched today.

–

ICYMI (in case you missed it) …

The unintended release of an Ontario-wide warning about an “incident” at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station on Sunday has triggered a provincial investigation into how such an error could happen and how such future errors could be avoided.

The county attorney general said the error occurred during a routine exercise conducted by the Provincial Emergency Operations Center (PEOC).

The PEOC – which is responsible for coordinating the provincial government’s response to major emergencies – carries out exercises that test the system twice a day, but it was not intended to inform the public, lawyer said. General Sylvia Jones in an interview.

She said the investigation will investigate the sequence of events that led to the sending of the warning and what unforeseen measures should be taken.

The warning was sent to cell phones, radios and TVs around 07:30 throughout the province, and Ontario Power Generation, which oversees the Pickering plant, sent a tweet about 40 minutes after the emergency message that it was a mistake.

–

What we view in the US …

Icy roads, deadly tornadoes, punishing waves – heavy weekend weather has been accused of 11 deaths and major damage in parts of the American Midwestern, South, and Northeastern.

Tens of thousands remained without power on Sunday due to the storms the day before. Civil servants in remote locations assessed the damage while crews worked to restore power.

The storms knocked down trees, tore off roofs and reduced buildings to rubble in some areas. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado with winds of approximately 210 km / h at a high school in Kershaw County, South Carolina on Saturday, causing major damage.

The National Weather Service said it was a tornado with winds of at least 215 km / h that hit Pickama County in Alabama on Saturday, killing three people, while in Northwest Louisiana three more fatalities were attributed to strong winds.

In Lubbock, Texas, two first aid workers were killed when hit by a vehicle at the scene of a traffic accident on icy roads; in Iowa, where a trailer tipped over on Interstate 80, a passenger was killed in similar road conditions.

Near Kiowa, Oklahoma, a man drowned after being swept away by flood water, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

–

What we look at in the rest of the world …

Red-hot lava flowed from a Philippine volcano on Monday after a sudden burst of ash and steam that forced villagers to flee en masse and close Manila international airport, offices, and schools.

Ash clouds blew more than 100 kilometers north of the volcano Taal, reached the bustling capital of Manila and forced the closure of the country’s main airport with over 500 canceled flights so far.

There have been no reports of casualties or major damage caused by the eruption that began on Sunday.

Police reported that more than 13,000 villagers have moved to evacuation centers in the badly hit province of Batangas and nearby Cavite, but officials expect that the number will increase by hundreds of thousands more being cleared out.

The current number of evacuations is likely to be higher because local authorities are assisting displaced persons before informing the national agency. Some residents were unable to leave through ash-covered villages due to lack of transport and poor visibility, while others refused to leave their homes and farms.

–

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 13, 2020.

The Canadian press