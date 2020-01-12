Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn chooses Andrew Yang for 2020 election

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn approved Andrew Yang as president.

What happened: Gunn has released a statement that says he supports Yang for the president, according to Brittany Shepherd, a reporter for Yahoo News.

The statement reads as follows:

“Andrew Yang is ready to discuss the difficult issues facing our country at the moment, instead of escaping from it, and to find new positive, unique and passionately revolutionary ways to approach the future.”

Go back: Comedian Ken Jeong approved the appointment of Andrew Yang as president in late December, Newsweek reported.

Details: Yang is currently a candidate for the Democratic Party.