CLEVELAND – Guardians who care for hundreds of thousands of children who have been addicted to opioids since 2000 should be grouped as part of the class action lawsuit filed by local governments and others against the manufacturers, distributors and sellers of prescription painkillers, claimed lawyers in a motion filed with the federal court in Cleveland.

In addition to certifying guardians as a class, the lawyers who submitted the motion Tuesday that US District Judge Dan Polster creates a national register to identify children with neonatal abstinence syndrome want to form a medical panel to recommend the best ways to treat such children and give money for those efforts as quickly as possible.

“The urgency of this is, the longer we wait, the harder it is to help these children,” said Cleveland lawyer Marc Dann, who submitted the motion with lawyers from Texas and Louisiana.

There are currently around 400 guardians for children who are addicted to opioids and who have filed individual claims in the ongoing lawsuit that Dann said could be collapsed into the larger group. The motion submitted this week was initially made on behalf of a handful of guardians in Ohio and California and also wants to involve guardians from around the country, he said.

The total number of children born addicted to opioids since 2000 is around 400,000 with between 20,000 and 30,000 NAS babies born each year, Dann said

Some states have created registers for children diagnosed with NAS, while others don’t, Dann said. In most cases, the guardians of the children are grandparents or someone appointed to that role.

A national registry would allow scientists to collect more data to refine how these children can best be treated at every stage of their development, Dann said.

Research has shown that children who are addicted to opioids suffer developmental delays, medical problems and are prone to become addicted as they age, Dann said.

“We haven’t started as a society to figure this out,” he said. “It is certainly a major effort to get there.”

Like other claimants in the class action lawsuit, lawyers claim for guardians who want to be certified as a pharmaceutical industry group engaged in a conspiracy to increase the number of people addicted to prescribed painkillers, a claim made by the industry has denied in court and in movements.

“Over time, when science refuted the claims made by the pharmaceutical industry, those parents were driven to the streets to buy opioids or heroin,” Dann said. “They went from customers from doctors to customers from the cartels.”

Mark Gillispie, The Associated Press