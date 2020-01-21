Guarantees the key for the Steelers to reach an agreement with Bud Dupree

Looking back over the past three decades of Steelers football, when the team has had two big outdoor rushers, the defense has been stellar.

I do not think so?

Since 1992, the Steelers have finished in the top five in 10-point runs and yards. Nine of these double rankings took place between 1994 and 2011.

The 10? It happened in 2019. And that’s why the Steelers are not so interested in the idea of ​​allowing the linebacker Bud Dupree go free agency.

The common theme among all of the team’s stellar defensive efforts over the years has been the constant presence of double pass precipitation threats from the linebacker.

Kevin Greene and Greg Lloyd led the Steelers to a second place in points and yards allowed in 1994 by combining for 25 bags.

After them came Chad brown and Jason Gildon in 1996. Then Gildon and Joey porter in 2001. And Porter and Clark Haggans, supplemented by James Harrison in 2004 and 2005. After that it was Harrison and LaMarr Woodley in 2009, 2010 and 2011.

The only outlier among these highly rated defenses was in 2007, when the Steelers finished second in allowed and first in yards when Harrison and Haggans combined for just 12.5 sacks. But Woodley added four sacks to a reserve role as a rookie this season, giving the team enough pass rush from the edge.

All told, when the Steelers had a dominant defense, they averaged 21.3 bags of their main edge rushers.

“We would like to find Bud, no doubt about it,” said the team president. Art Rooney II said last week. “And we will do our best to figure out how to get there. We would like to bring him back, and I will remain optimistic about our ability to figure out how to get there.”

Mike Tomlin called Dupree a priority at his end-of-season press conference.

“I would not disagree with that,” said Rooney.

So far, most speculation has focused on the Steelers using the franchise or transition label on Dupree. The franchise label would likely cost the Steelers short of wages over $ 16 million.

As indicated here recently, the team can create the space necessary to perform this movement. But what could a long-term deal look like for Dupree, who turns 27 on February 12?

According to Spotrac.com, a market value Dupree’s contract would be five years to $ 83 million, an average of $ 16.6 million per year.

This may sound outrageous to some, but it is the prevailing rate for precipitants. The key will be in guarantees.

The Steelers have been reluctant in previous years to issue large warranties, but that changed the last off-season with the deals given to Ben roethlisberger and Joe Haden.

Dupree earned $ 9.2 million in 2019 after the Steelers chose the fifth year option on their rookie contract.

Everything will depend on the agreement of the NFL and the NFLPA on a new CBA, which the current leaders of the two parties would have liked to do before the start of the free service in March.

This is important because of what has been dubbed the “30% rule”. This rule, inscribed in the current ABC, says that “no player contract extending beyond the year of the final league” – in this case, 2020 – “cannot provide for an annual salary increase. .. more than 30 per cent of the salary provided during the year of the final league, per year, either during the season following the year of the final league, or during any subsequent season covered by the player contract.

Thus, the Steelers, who have traditionally avoided big signing bonuses in the past, should plan a big signing bonus for Dupree to prevent his base salary from climbing or falling by more than 30% in future seasons .

In previous seasons, the Steelers signed players for extensions that included a low base salary in the first season, as the player already received a signing bonus to accompany the extension. And the base salary would go up considerably after that.

But according to the “30% rule”, this will not be allowed. So if the Steelers want Dupree to be signed long term before and if the new CBA is ratified, they will have to be creative.

For a plan, they could see how the 49ers did Patrick Williscontract in 2010.

Willis earned $ 1.66 million in salary in 2009. He was therefore only able to benefit from a salary increase of $ 498,000, not much for an All-Pro player.

The 49ers stayed in the game by incorporating a number of creation bonuses into the contract that allowed him to sign a contract extension of $ 50 million over five years with more than half – $ 29 million – of guarantees. . And it was at a time when the salary cap was around $ 120 million.

It may not be the way the Steelers have done business in the past. But they have shown the capacity to adapt.

Their largest guaranteed cash payment went to Roethlisberger last year as part of an agreement that followed ABC rules.

Roethlisberger received a two-year, $ 68 million extension last spring, allowing him to get through the 2021 season. But his base wages were only $ 2.5 million in 2019, down to $ 8 million $ 5 million in 2020 before falling to $ 4 million in 2021.

They got around this by giving Roethlisberger $ 25 million of that money as a bonus and bonuses of $ 12.5 million in 2020 – due March 20 – and $ 15 million in 2021.

Shortly thereafter, Haden obtained a two-year contract extension worth $ 22.4 million, half of which was in the form of a bonus, with $ 16.8 million guaranteed.

This means that a new contract for Dupree, if it falls within this $ 83 million range, should likely include some $ 40 million or more in guarantees.

Discuss everything you want to find out if it’s worth that much money, but that’s the going rate. And given that it took the Steelers more than a decade to recover their defense to finish in the top five in points and yards allowed, it’s a price they seem really willing to pay.

Remember, Roethlisberger’s contract comes out of the books in 2022 – assuming they don’t sign it for another extension – and their cap opens considerably in 2021, anyway, the team estimating 90 million dollars in ceiling space for this season with a number of expirations on the books.

This will create new problems, but the cap could increase significantly in 2021 if players approve a 17-game schedule and / or an increase in the teams making the playoffs.

To continue reading, log into your account: