Guantanamo’s trial will deal with the definition of torture: NPR

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Now we want to turn to one of the longest-running legal issues in the country – efforts to persecute the men accused of being involved in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. In most of the past few decades, these efforts have been fruitless. But now the process is accelerating. That’s because in the September 11 case, the judge is seeking a trial at the U.S. Military Court in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in which the men are detained. To do this, he first has to make an important decision as to whether the treatment by the CIA was torture.

Sacha Pfeiffer from the NPR investigation team has traveled to Guantanamo and is now with us to discuss the possible consequences of this judgment. And before we start, we need to be aware that some listeners may find the topic annoying in this next conversation.

Sacha Pfeiffer, thank you for joining us.

SACHA PFEIFFER, BYLINE: Thank you for having me.

MARTIN: So the question of whether these so-called high-ranking prisoners were tortured has been raised for a long time. I mean, that’s what the Obama administration dealt with. Why is it still being discussed in this case?

PFEIFFER: Right. And the CIA doesn’t deny what it did to these prisoners. For years, they were in a network of secret overseas prisons known as black places. It watered them down. It hit her against the walls. It put her in painful stressful positions that risked shifting her knees and shoulders.

But the CIA doesn’t like to call it torture. It calls it physical pressure or improved interrogation techniques – methods to get prisoners to speak. The CIA says that after September 11, it feared that another massive attack would come and that it had to do everything possible to stop it, including methods that many people today claim are clearly torture.

MARTIN: Now the judge in the September 11 case will think about it.

PFEIFFER: Yes. He is an Air Force colonel named Shane Cohen, and he will find out whether what has been subjected to these prisoners corresponds to the definition of torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment.

After September 11, remember that George W. Bush authorized these techniques and said that these prisoners were not protected by the Geneva Conventions. These are the international laws that prohibit torture. But Judge Cohen said that although the president, the Department of Justice, and the Attorney General endorse these interrogation methods, he could rule that they are illegal.

MARTIN: What happens if he decides that these methods qualify as torture?

PFEIFFER: The most dramatic result would be that he rules the United States by torturing these men, which is what the government calls outrageous behavior, and that he could dismiss the entire case. That is a long shot. He could also determine that these men, because they were tortured, cannot be punished with the death penalty and can only live in prison for life. Or he could most likely throw away evidence from the prisoners that would make a conviction impossible.

MARTIN: You have made several trips to Guantánamo and heard a lot about torture there. Could you talk a little bit about it? And here I want to remind people that hearing this can be annoying to some.

PFEIFFER: Right. I recently came back from a court hearing with two witnesses on the stand, James Mitchell and Bruce Jessen. They are Air Force retirees who have had the US government pay $ 81 million to develop the CIA’s torture program. They said that their techniques were not meant to hurt people – just to cause discomfort.

Now the media are not allowed to record military trials, but I have audio recordings of statements they made in a lawsuit against them. And I want to play excerpts from it because they resemble what was said in Guantánamo. Here is part of Jim Mitchell’s statement asking a lawyer if waterboarding is painful.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JAMES MITCHELL: No. I thought it could be done safely. I thought he would be uncomfortable. It sucks you know It is – I do not know that it is painful.

UNIDENTIFIED ATTORNEY: I saw an interview …

Mitchell: It’s excruciating.

UNIDENTIFIED ATTORNEY: I saw an interview with – between someone who breaks their leg and someone who sits on the water, most people have broken their leg. Do you remember that you said that in an interview?

Mitchell: No.

PFEIFFER: Now the recording is difficult to hear. But after Mitchell said no, the lawyer played Mitchell’s tape, saying that people “would probably rather break their legs because it’s less stressful.” And so Mitchell reacts to saying that himself.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

Mitchell: Okay. Now use the word painfully. I use the word excruciatingly.

UNKNOWN LAWYER: OK.

Mitchell: Two things don’t mean the same thing to me.

MARTIN: So he downplayed who the prisoners were exposed to.

PFEIFFER: Yes. And I would also like to play a deposit excerpt in which Bruce Jessen very factually describes a sleep deprivation method that is used for prisoners that uses a tether attached to a prison cell ceiling.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BRUCE JESSEN: The inmate has handcuffs and they are attached to the line so that they cannot lie down or lean against the wall. They are monitored to ensure that they do not get edema if they are too attached to the cuffs.

PFEIFFER: When he says edema, he speaks of fluid retention. A Guantánamo defense attorney said in court that her client was put into a sleep deprivation position that caused his ankle to swell to more than 10 inches. Mitchell’s answer was that it was just a temporary swelling.

MARTIN: Is that a crucial difference – whether the prisoners were temporarily or permanently damaged?

PFEIFFER: At least Mitchell and Jessen made that difference. They said that if their techniques were used properly, there should have been no long-term harm. They seemed to be trying to claim that the torture had no lasting effect, so it should have no impact on the September 11 lawsuit.

But defenders say that the 9/11 defendants have a number of mental, physical, and psychological problems that result from their captivity. And CIA documents show that some prisoners have had psychological problems because of their treatment. But, as Jessen testified – and that’s a quote – he said, “An inmate could stop interrogation at any time. All they had to do was work together.”

MARTIN: But, Sacha, isn’t that just true if the interviewee actually has information to offer, is it really the right person, is it actually a person with relevant information?

PFEIFFER: Yes, that’s right. I asked a lot of people about it, and there still seems to be a debate over whether the 9/11 prisoners are really the worst of the worst or people who were accidentally arrested. Again, you can only stop the interview if you start speaking, but you need to know something to speak. So the debate is, did they sometimes say things to stop the torture, even if they may not have been true?

MARTIN: This is Sacha Pfeiffer from the NPR investigation team. Sacha, thank you.

PFEIFFER: Thank you for having me.

