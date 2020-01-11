GT Sport Update 1.54 now available for download, fixed penalty system

Loading...

Polyphony Digital has released a new update for its racing simulator title GT Sport and we are here to present the highlights.

The new update for GT Sport is relatively small compared to other updates, but it is essential as it fixes many of the problems that players have asked for. The main highlight of Update 1.54 are the fixed penalties for players who get into light contact or collisions, where the game resets the player.

If you have problems with the penalty system, I recommend downloading the new update and getting it out again as it seems to have been fixed!

Here are the full patch notes:

Main features implemented

Sport mode & lobby

– Fixed an issue where the front and rear axles could have different tires bypassing the “tire requirements” restrictions.

– Fixed an issue that resulted in a penalty even for minor contacts or collisions.

Thank you for your support and have fun with Gran Turismo Sport!

In similar news, developer Polyphony Digital recently released a major update for GT Sport that included a number of new cars, racetracks, and bug fixes. The new update, called Patch 1.50, included a number of welcome features and new modes that both long-time fans and newcomers can return to the game with.

To highlight some of the new content coming up for the update of 1.50-10 new challenges, 5 new cars, the new GT League and the Lewis Hamilton Challenge! If you would like to find out all the details about Update 1.50 yourself, click here!

GT Sport Update 1.54 can now be downloaded on PlayStation 4. Are you still playing the epic race title? Excited for the new fixes? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: GT Planet