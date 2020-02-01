Grundy should have got a five-year contract: Shaw

“I’m looking at Buddy’s body now and he might not be nine or ten (years old). He (Grundy) is 26 (in April), but Ruckmen are a different breed and they are just a jump and a bad landing and a knee hit away from not playing for a long time, “said Shaw.

“I would have given him five. That would have been heaps. If he hadn’t wanted to, you would have to go to the fountain and play hard sometimes. He’s a good player, but the special thing about Brodie is that he is.” has become a midfielder. Check out the last Premierships won – they (teams) didn’t have a dominant Ruckman.

“They were competitive, (Toby) Nankervis (in Richmond) … it’s not like you have to have a dominant Ruckman to win. Look at the Western Bulldogs, they didn’t have a dominant Ruckman.”

Grundy’s best football is probably still ahead of him, and with applicants already coming, including from his hometown Adelaide, and with these offers, which will escalate this year because he could have explored the free hand after this season, the Magpies had theirs The usual attitude of not loosening long-term deals. The club originally wanted to offer no more than five years.

“Good luck to him. I’m not worried about him. He’s a ripper, but to me you’re a jump, you’re a contact, you’re a bad fall if you don’t get on your knees as a Ruckman,” said Shaw.

“You’re in a more stressful area than any midfielder I know, so I wouldn’t go there. He has to play until he is 33. He’s done a lot of work, so his body is probably older.” Body for its size and age.

“But they (magpies) are in the (premier) window and would probably not want to lose him in the next two years. They pay money for three years and hope nothing happens in between.”

Grundy will earn $ 1 million a year in the region, making him one of the highest paid Ruckman in the game’s history.

The details of the contract have not yet been released, but the magpies could come under pressure for Jordan de Goey (24) next month this year, and Darcy Moore (24) also has no contract. Skipper Scott Pendlebury is also pursuing a new deal.

Grundy has been instrumental in reviving the Magpies in the past two seasons after receiving the best and fairest awards. It must be again this year if they are going to lose to Greater Western Sydney.

“We lost a big final and a preliminary final, but we should have won the provisional one. In fact, it wasn’t his (Grundys) fault, but the organization that has been working on the backlash (against the Giants) in the past seven minutes The jerk was terrible and there was probably a lack of leadership in the past seven minutes, “said Shaw.

“I felt worse after last year’s defeat than last year’s grand finale.”

