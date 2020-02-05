Gruden’s multifaceted effort with four points lifts Knights to the ninth consecutive victory

Put Jonathan Gruden on any line – first to fourth – or change his role at any time.

He will find a way to release.

The Knights attackers showed his versatility with a four-season high to lead London first to a ninth consecutive win, 5-2 at Niagara before 4,486 Tuesday at Meridian Center.

“It really doesn’t matter who I play with, I know I’m with good players,” said the 19-year-old senator. “If you continue and (mentally) stay in play, good things will happen.”

Gruden buried the first goal of the game on the power game with seven and a half minutes left in the second period. He then turned to the setup man to build an impressive 4-0 lead, including helping rookie Max McCue to score his second OHL count.

“He was great for us,” said London assistant Rick Steadman. “Every time you have a man with his caliber and skill and the ability to move up and down and help multiple lines, he gives us much more balance in our target score. He just keeps working away and always gets points for us.

“It’s huge.”

The IceDogs, who have fallen six times in succession, have recently been porous and wanted to clear up their defensive efforts. There was some extra inspiration from the home team to try and win the repeat of the game that was broken off on December 12 after rookie goalkeeper Tucker Tynan sustained a horrible seasonal injury to the upper leg.

The knights had risen 2-1 before being postponed early in the second. They couldn’t beat Christian Sbaraglia, who made 43 rescues in the Niagara fold, until Gruden took matters into their own hands.

“We have sustained it,” he said. “We have taken many photos and have tried to keep the course. When we had the first, we knew that we would get a few afterwards and close defensively. We all (the Tynan injury) have passed us. It was a nice tribute to (Knights trainer Doug Stacey) from an early age. We are lucky for what he did to help (that night). Fortunately (Tynan) is OK and it was good to come back here and win. “

Brett Brochu, the knight’s topper and OHL goalkeeper of the month, won his 12th consecutive start. London lost veteran goalkeeper Dylan Myskiw for eight games due to the failure of a drug test in the Canadian Hockey League and dropped no games.

The knights used it as some setback in the season to overcome it and did it masterfully.

“He is an old keeper with experience and he loses him for so long, we don’t like to see that,” said Gruden, “but whoever is in it, we are confident. We are not changing anything and luckily we have some victories.

“The ranking is very tight and we are doing well now. We have to keep it up.”

MYSKIW PLAN: The knights have only one game a week (Friday against Saginaw), so there is no guarantee that Myskiw will return to the net immediately.

“We’ll wait,” said Steadman. “He worked hard on the ice to keep his game going and we’ll see how he feels and judge the future. The young kids have played some really good games and our boys have gone defensively. These are great games for us been. “

Around the course: The knights are 25-5-1 when Liam Foudy is in the line-up this season. He scored in four consecutive games. . . Ryan Merkley earned his 250th career point as part of a three-point effort against Sarnia Saturday. The Sharks first-rounder took his 200th OHL assistance at Gruden’s power-play marker in St. Catharines, the first of his three helpers in the outing. “His vision is unparalleled and he can find seams like no other,” Gruden said. “It is fun to play with him. It is cool to score the goal on his 200th assist. He is a heckuva player and teammate and we are lucky to have him.” . . Connor McMichael was held pointless and had nine shots on goal. London still scored from five different players. “Every time you score multiple guys, it makes it difficult for teams to check to try and stop you,” Steadman said. “If we can compensate for that score, that’s a good thing.” . . McMichael, Jason Willms and Sean McGurn dominated the faceoff dot. London won the draw with 48-29. . . On Friday, former Knight John Carlson became the Capitals franchise assist leader for defenders. He set up Alex Ovechkin’s 695th career goal, giving 362 assists to pass Calle Johansson. Johnny “Norris”, sure. . . Who gets more points this year – Max Domi or Canadiens rookie Nick Suzuki? It’s getting close. . . The leading Ottawa 67s can start preparing their plans for the late season. They have already conquered a place in the play-offs with two months to go. . . Philip Tomasino of Oshawa, who achieved 34 best points in 13 games in January, was named the player of the OHL of the month. Ottawa’s Noel Hoefenmayer was top defender and the London Brochu (9-0 with 1.89 goals against average and .940 except percentage) was the best goalkeeper and top rookie. . . The Coyotes have assigned Canadian junior world captain Barrett Hayton to their AHL branch in Tucson for a conditioning hue. He has not played since the gold medal game due to a shoulder injury.

GAME OVERVIEW

Knights 5, IceDogs 2

London Goals: Jonathan Gruden, Hunter Skinner, Max McCue, Liam Foudy, Alec Regula

Niagara goals: Jonah De Simone, Oliver Castleman

Next: The Knights are at Budweiser Gardens for Saginaw Friday, 7:30 PM

Tuesday

At Meridian Center

Knights 5, IceDogs 2

First period

No score

Punishments – Roberts, Nia (slashing) 4:10, Regula, Ldn, Butler, Nia (slashing, fighting) 17:03, Guskov, Ldn (hooking) 18:00.

Second period

1., London, Gruden 22 (Merkley, Foudy) 12:29 (pp)

London, Skinner 5 (Gruden, McCue) 16:59

Punishments – Phillips, Ldn (cross check) 3:44, Regula, Ldn (tripping) 9:13, Moskal, Ldn (tripping) 9:54, Bruder, Nia (tripping) 10:35, Betts, Nia (cross check) 12:06.

Third period

London, McCue 2 (Skinner, Gruden) 9:33 London, Foudy 19 (Gruden, Merkley) 11:49 Niagara, The Simone 7 (without help) 12:16 Niagara, Castleman 21 (Betts, Uberti) 14:04 (pp) London, Regula 18 (Merkley) 18:50 (s)

Punishments – Enright, Nia (tripping) 3:04, Stranges, Ldn (roughing) 13:26.

Shots through

London 15 13 20-48

Niagara 5 9 10-24

Power plays: Ldn 1-4. Nia 1-5

Goalies – London: Brochu (W, 22-5). Niagara: Sbaraglia (L, 3-12)

Referees – Quincy Evans, Pat Myers. Linesmen – Matt Ceko, Ryan Holmstead

Attendance – 4,486

Stars: 1. Jonathan Gruden, knights; 2. Christian Sbaraglia, IceDogs; 3. Ryan Merkley, knights