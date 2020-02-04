Growth in NYC: Vegetable snack company Green Mustache thrives in Brooklyn

When VanTrang Manges started Green Mustache in 2014, she started with a general recipe in the food industry: a good idea + the help of others.

“When I started, my former boss was very nice,” the new entrepreneur then remembered. “I continued to assist for a few months to help change my role, and he allowed me to continue using the office to work on my business idea – even after the transition period. It was great.”

Six years later, Green Mustache, an organic snack company specializing in green smoothies and vegan, gluten-free snacks, is part of a growing wave of food-producing companies that help each other succeed at Brooklyn Army Terminal (BAT), a modern industrial campus in New York City. There, large and small companies thrive on unique space, support management and a built-in community.

Space to grow

Manges and her five-person staff operate on the seventh floor of one of the huge WWI-era buildings on the Brooklyn waterfront. They have one of the smaller spaces of BAT – around 2500 square feet on one floor that they share with around 10 other tenants.

But at BAT, a small space is not forever and that is a huge attraction for growing companies.

BAT’s Food Manufacturing and Micromanufacturing Hubs, where Green Mustache is located, are flexible in design. As companies grow, they can move to larger spaces within BAT.

“It is very useful that BAT offers a number of spaces that are accessible to smaller companies that cannot take up much space,” Manges said. As businesses grow and their needs change, larger spaces become available to accommodate and support their growth.

And there is enough room at BAT. The 55-hectare campus and former military base houses more than 100 industrial and production companies of all sizes, from small businesses to just 1000 square feet to larger tenants who fill in the floor slabs of buildings.

In addition to the space itself, there are BAT’s extensive facilities: access to loading docks, cargo lifts, development of personnel on site and more.

Green Mustache came to BAT after being priced from its original space in another neighborhood in Brooklyn. But now, with the ability to grow where they are, Manges does not need to move again quickly.

Support to thrive

The support she would have with BAT was clear to Manges from day one.

“When we arrived, none of the larger cable providers had maintenance on the building, so we couldn’t connect to the internet,” Manges recalls. “Fortunately, the people in the management office found a local alternative that we still use today.”

That management is New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), a non-profit organization that manages the campus on behalf of the city of New York. NYCEDC’s management of BAT reflects its mission: to grow and retain businesses and jobs in New York City.

Manges saw this mission in practice.

“I felt like our landlord was on our side,” she said.

Unrivaled community

Green Mustache thrives on the help of others – and pays it in advance – both with other food producers at BAT and as part of the vibrant entrepreneurial food scene in Brooklyn.

“The sense of community here is strong and can be seen in small gestures, such as wrapping packing tape or sharing pallet jacks,” Manges said. “It’s just like neighbors with a cup of sugar.”

But the community is not just stocks in a pinch. It can be vital for the success of tenants and the livelihood of their staff.

“There is a food tenant here whose company is seasonal, with fewer hours in the winter. So during the last few years, we have hired one or two of their part-time employees during this period,” Manges said. “It is a win-win-win: we get extra (already trained) help, our friends in the building retain their employees and they in turn can merge full-time hours.”

Apart from BAT itself, it has simply been invaluable in Brooklyn (and of course NYC) for the growth of Green Mustache, both at B2B and B2C levels.

“Brooklyn has an enterprising food community where you can easily use a network, meet people and share experiences,” Manges said. “And there are so many health-conscious consumers here interested in trying new things.”

Go to bat.nyc for more information about the tenant experience in the Brooklyn Army Terminal and about doing business in NYC.