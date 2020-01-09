Loading...

Do you remember when Adam Sandler told Hollywood that he “intentionally” will make a bad film if he doesn’t win the Oscar for Best Actor in Uncut Gems? In this case, it seems that thanks to TV author and comedian Tom Scharpling, he has no problems getting his job done.

Scharpling is known for his services in writing screenplays for series such as Monk and Difficult People as well as for the moderation of the comedy podcast The Best Show. In his spare time, Scharpling wrote a 52-page script for a film that absolutely nobody wants to see. This film is “Grown Ups 3.”

The screenplay is available in all its splendor on Scharpling’s tailor-made website for the fictional film. If you have an hour, be sure to read it. Remember: it is not for people who laugh with adults, but for people who laugh with adults. The script starts like any other Grown Ups film and is full of cheap jokes and painfully unrealistic dialogues. But five pages and BAM! The story goes full-grown. Not only is the script incredibly entertaining, it can also be seen as a commentary on cheap mass-market comedies that are released regularly.

But Scharpling doesn’t try to rain on Sandler’s parade at all. On his website he makes it very clear that the parody script is only “fun” and was written as “a celebration”. In this case the party can begin.

