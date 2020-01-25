Growing movement to file class action lawsuits against the Australian government

With Australia experiencing the worst bushfire season ever, a class action lawsuit against the federal government for the gloomy response to climate change is increasingly required.

Encouraged by a recent case in the Netherlands where citizens have successfully brought a class action lawsuit against their government for failing to cope with the climate crisis, there are increasing calls to do so here too.

A petition from change.org.au to support a class action lawsuit has received more than 63,000 signatures.

“The government has failed to raise its emissions targets,” it says. “We have failed to raise the renewable energy target and the people of Australia have failed.

“We are now witnessing the effects of the climate emergency, and the government is still on their hands.”

Bringing a class action lawsuit against the government is “new territory” and extremely complicated, said Greg Barns of the Australian Lawyers Alliance.

The government is under pressure to take decisive action against climate change. Photo: AAP

“There is certainly a strong and compelling moral argument that government inaction, given conflicting expert evidence that warns of the increased risk of the number or scale of fires, should force them to pay compensation to those affected by the fires “he told The New Daily.

One argument in favor of a class action lawsuit is the historical precedent following the Black Saturday fires that killed 173 people.

The defendants, power distributor SP Ausnet and consent manager Utility Services Group, were forced to pay out $ 495 million to 5,000 victims.

It is far more difficult to prove the link between a government’s response to climate change and loss of life and property, said Barnes.

“Legally, it is more complex because it has to be shown that there is a causal link between government inaction and the damage done,” he said.

“A class action lawsuit cannot be ruled out and requires detailed analysis by highly qualified lawyers. In Australia, however, it is difficult to initiate class action lawsuits, let alone that the parties are successful.”

In December, the Dutch Supreme Court upheld a landmark decision instructing the country’s government to cut emissions by at least 25 percent by the end of 2020 compared to 1990 levels.

The reason why Australians couldn’t take a similar approach is because we don’t have a Bill of Rights, lawyer George Newhouse said.

Demonstrators celebrate after the decision of the Dutch Supreme Court. Photo: Urgenda

“The key element that is missing here is that the Dutch have signed the European Convention on Human Rights and Australia has no equivalent, and our constitution does not contain meaningful protection of human rights or the environment,” said Newhouse.

“This is the main reason why the case is unlikely to be pursued.”

A class action lawsuit may be ruled out, but the process against climate change, at least against companies, is increasing.

Australia has had the second highest number of climate events worldwide, after years of warnings from the United States and national financial regulators of an increase in litigation.

In addition, a legal opinion by Noel Hutley QC and Sebastian Hartford-Davis in 2016 identified climate change as a major financial risk for companies. As a result, Australian business leaders may be legally required to review and report on the risks.

If not a class action lawsuit – what?

The bushfires have placed Australian climate policy in the spotlight.

In the past few months, millions of people have signed petitions asking governments to do something, said Nic Holas, campaign director at change.org.au.

“It was huge. We submitted so many petitions,” he said.

“We have had millions of people who have been desperately trying to bring about change, and I often say that when the state fails, people turn to us, and it’s no different in this crisis.”

A request to the federal government to declare a climate emergency was made by the neurologist Dr. Kate Ahmad, a reluctant climate change activist, launched and has over 200,000 signatures.

“I am surprised that it is not higher,” she said. “Studies show that more than 60 percent of Australians want to take action immediately. I wish more people signed, I think we need bigger numbers.

“We have to act now.”

Mr. Barns said the Australian courts have picked up new threats in the past.

“I think we’re seeing a new area of ​​law related to climate change and the role of civil and criminal law,” he said.

“Legal history in Australia has shown that in response to new and emerging causes of personal injury and property damage, the courts have been willing to expand liability and legislators have introduced laws to ensure accountability.

“We would be outraged if the government approved cigarette smoking or lifted containment measures – this is an analogy.”