Growing concerns: looking for a new look at gardening? Think vertically

Vertical garden (Getty Images)

Vertical landscape or gardening to use space above ground has been around for a while but is still trendy in 2020.

Curious how you can make this happen in your house? There are many ideas, but you have to think differently. For example, I found an almost meter-high wooden plant stand in the garbage. It had a central pole with holders for six pots that radiate out. I took it home, painted it bright white with chalk paint, and instead of laying it on the floor, I put it on a table in my living room window. It is the perfect house for my African violet collection.

I have seen hanging glass shelves in front of windows or under pot lights with a grow lamp. Or try a macrame pendant – surprised, they are back – to add a bit of that vintage look to your house. Try to stack pieces, such as old suitcases of different sizes, to create places with multiple levels for pots. Or invest in a set of chromed wire grids with which you can show your plants and add extra storage – I always like to serve things for more than one purpose.

Moving outside, the only limits here are your imagination and budget. Take your fence: so many of us have boring wooden gates that have few cuts to support a few vines. Imagine hanging flower boxes staggering over the fence, full of herbs or colorful annuals. I have seen gardeners attach extra large passages to a fence and plant lettuce and other vegetables. Or you can mount hangers and place pots full of flower color. No fence? No problem – these ideas also work on garage and other walls.

Some people even take slides, leave them upright, cover them with landscape material and fill them with soil to create frames for their plants.

If you have a covered terrace or an arbor, why don’t you hang plants to offer privacy and interest? Here is a great place to use vintage macrame hangers; they can even perform double tasks, hanging plants indoors for the winter, then outdoors for the summer.

So if you dream of summer in the coming weeks, why not think about how to do your gardening vertically, indoors and outdoors?