Growing concerns: Give houseplants some TLC in the winter

Loading...

(Getty Images)

Now that the Christmas decorations are packed, my house looks a bit empty. I have put all my plants out of the way to decorate for the holidays, so now it’s time to give them a little TLC for their return.

All plants that I can lift go to the shower or sink and give them a good bath, making sure that I get both the top and bottom of the leaves.

Be careful with the plants in pots without drain holes, because you do not want to drown them. If you do not have any drainage holes in the pot, consider wrapping the pot up to the stem in a garbage bag to prevent extra water from filling the pot.

Now that you’ve given your plant a bath, I recommend that you let it stand in the shower or sink a little so that it can dry up before you put it back in place in your house.

NOON NEWS ROUNDUP

Have you signed up for our daily newsletter, packed with news, photos and surprises? Click here to get it in your email inbox every day during lunch.

A simple way to polish the leaves of your plants is to take two sport socks, place one on each hand and then wipe the leaves between the socks to remove accumulated dust, dirt and deposits. Don’t forget to look for signs of insects or diseases, because this is the time to solve problems.

This is also the time to reduce the plants that you brought in from outside last fall. Never remove more than 1/3 of the total growth of a plant at a time. Even if the plant is in bloom but looks long and spindly, this is important for the overall growth of a plant.

This is also the time of year in which I take cuttings from my vines to make new plants before repotting the original. This stimulates new root growth on the original plant.

Growing Concerns is produced by Parkway Gardens. Send your garden questions to Huizen, c / o The London Free Press, P.O. Box 2280, 369 York St., London, Ont., N6A 4G1 and we will try to respond in future columns.