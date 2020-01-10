Loading...

CHRIS SUTTON has repulsed a serious accusation that his comments ignite both Celtic and The Rangers when it comes to rivalry. A serious accusation considering how bitter and deeply rooted people become.

Social media at its best with many people throwing accusations at the BT Pundit – Sutton felt compelled to respond in particular to this.

The former Celtic striker turned it around on the Twitter user and told him to grow up.

Sutton then made it clear that anyone who becomes furious with an opinion or simply points out things has the real problem before logging in by correcting the use of SPL.

Very serious answer … growing up … we are all entitled to an opinion … if you want to be insulted and furious by someone who indicates things that are your problem … and it is #spfl https: // t .co / L4D7GvltIR

– Chris Sutton (@ chris_sutton73) January 10, 2020

The Celtic expert quickly points to hypocrites in the Scottish game and misconduct when he sees it. Even against Celtic, the Englishman does not miss the target and has a firm opinion. We don’t always agree with them, but you can see that they come from a real place, unlike some experts in the press who are real cheerleaders for a team that won nothing.