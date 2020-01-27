The Data Protection Authority (Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board, PCLOB) is urged by data protection groups to recommend the Federal Government to suspend the use of facial recognition systems until further review.

“The rapid and unregulated introduction of facial recognition poses a direct threat to the valuable freedoms that are vital to our way of life,” reported a letter from the Electronic Privacy Information Center to the agency on Monday The Hill.

“(The PCLOB) has a unique legal responsibility to assess technologies and policies affecting American privacy after September 11, and to make recommendations to the President and executive,” they also wrote.

The independent agency was founded in 2004 and advises the administration on data protection issues.

The group recently cited a report in the New York Times about Clearview AI, which it claims has a database of over 3 billion photos and has reportedly worked with hundreds of police departments.

The letter also mentions a study by the National Institute of Standards and Technology that found that most facial recognition systems use “demographic differences” in which age, gender, or race affect a person’s accuracy.

Earlier this month, the House Oversight and Reform Committee held a face recognition hearing, which resulted in lawmakers proposing to freeze the technology.

“While we’re trying to figure out what’s going on, we just don’t want to expand it,” said Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. He later told reporters that laws were being drawn up to interrupt the use of facial recognition systems while further information was being collected.

“It’s really not ready for prime time,” said committee chairman, Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., During the meeting.

