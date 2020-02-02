GROUNDHOG DAY: Spring is coming!

Posted: February 2, 2020 / 6:56 AM CST

PUNXSUTAWNEY, P.A. (DCED Communications) – This morning, Pennsylvania’s own world-famous groundhog Punxatawney Phil again predicted an early spring after not seeing his shadow.

This prediction is so rare that it happened only 20 times in the 134-year history of Groundhog Day and never two years in a row.

Punxsutawney residents and visitors from around the country gathered to see Phil make his long-awaited weather forecast during the unique Groundhog Day celebration in Pennsylvania.

“Groundhog Day is a beloved Pennsylvania tradition that has been fully embraced by communities across the country,” said Tom Wolf. “We are honored that Phil has been calling our Commonwealth his home for over 100 years and look forward to continuing to share his prediction with visitors, residents, and the millions of people watching from their homes.”

The event now attracts up to 30,000 visitors to Punxsutawney, Jefferson County, about 80 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

The story of the holiday tradition explains that if the groundhog appears early in the morning of February 2 and sees its shadow, we still have six weeks of winter weather. If he doesn’t see his shadow, we have an early spring.