Groundbreaking for Salt Lake City Convention Hotel

SALT LAKE CITY – After years of political debate and wrangling, Salt Lake City has finally transformed the filth of its convention center hotel.

Salt Lake County officials, in collaboration with Atlanta-based property developer Portman Holdings, inaugurated the building on Friday, which the Hyatt Hotels Corporation will manage and operate as the new Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City. The new hotel will be located at the corner of 200 South and West Temple in downtown Salt Lake City, adjacent to the Salt Palace Convention Center.

Scheduled to open in October 2022, the $ 377 million project will be partially funded through the Clean Energy Valued for Commercial Properties program, which provides specialized funding to enable the design and implementation of green energy, according to a press release. The 700-room hotel will be among the first “on the ground” developments to use the program in Hive State.

“We are delighted to have completed funding and to begin construction of the 700-key Hyatt Regency convention hotel in Salt Lake City,” said Ambrish Baisiwala, President and CEO of Portman Holdings. “It is the culmination of a multi-year effort, a solid partnership with the county and an innovative financing and execution strategy.”

“What we hope this will do is further improve Salt Lake City as a convention destination and essentially allow meeting planners to consider the (city) and bring groups here, what they don’t do it yet, “he added.

As part of the project development agreement, Portman Holdings will receive a percentage of the tax revenue generated when the hotel is operational.

“We have been doing this for 60 years to require some initial economic support, but generally this support comes from the hotel’s cash flow,” he said. “So it’s not that the county or the city wrote us a check today. It is essentially the tax support that this property will generate that will be reimbursed to the state, county and city – we are recovering part of it. There is no initial support. “

Officials conduct a groundbreaking ceremony for the Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City outside the Salt Palace convention center on Friday, January 10, 2020. Construction of the hotel is scheduled to begin on January 13 and official opening is scheduled for October 2022.Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

Speaking at a groundbreaking event, Salt Lake City County Mayor Jenny Wilson said the project was a collaborative effort involving many entities, including Salt Lake City, the state and industry partners private, among others. She added that the new hotel would be an asset to Utah’s convention and tourism sector.

“We are delighted to see this project come to fruition, as it took many years to complete it,” said Wilson. “This convention center hotel will change the cityscape of Salt Lake City and help strengthen the local economy.”

State officials have said the new convention center hotel will have a significant impact on Utah’s economy, not just locally.

“This will mean great things for Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County, but also for the whole of Utah,” said Ben Hart, deputy director of the governor’s office for economic development.

“It gives us another layer of sophistication when it comes to attracting bigger and better shows in the state of Utah that help the whole region. Utah will take a better step in terms of visibility on the national stage with an installation like this, “he said. “People who had not considered the state before will now say,” I have to look in Utah, I have to be in Utah for these conventions. “This is the kind of visibility that this new center will give us.”

The 686,784 square foot, 26 story hotel will have 700 rooms and 60,000 square feet of meeting space, as well as two separate restaurants on the first and sixth floors and a lobby bar. The sixth floor restaurant will be adjacent to an outdoor area with a swimming pool, as well as a 7,500 square foot outdoor terrace for events and other activities.

The project will be directly connected to the Salt Palace convention center to provide more convenience to delegates, said Baisiwala.

“This is one of the most exciting developments we have seen in the past 20 years. It takes full advantage of our beautiful mountain landscape and the downtown urban setting,” said Mark White, vice president and sales and services manager of Visit Salt Lake.

“This hotel is built directly in the convention center, which makes it exceptionally easy for convention attendees to enter and exit their hotel rooms in the convention center,” he said. “Perhaps most importantly, it has a lot of suites – large rooms where VIPs can be accommodated. And it also has ample meeting space, which increases the number of meeting rooms at the Salt Palace. “

“Every city we compete against has one or more of these convention hotels that has been in an Achilles heel so far,” said White. Based on specific comments from convention planners, Salt Lake City has lost offers for 43 conventions in the past two years, not least because it lacked a central hotel, he noted.

“Our sales team now has everything the professionals want, and we are ready to compete for increasingly important trade shows and conventions,” said White.