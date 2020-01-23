Gross! Selena Gomez left Jimmy Fallon open-mouthed by touching this ... save her!

The American actress surprised her fans with this specific challenge. Press play!

Selena Gomez always surprised her fans with incredible messages through her social networks and surprised everyone in the program led by Jimmy Fallon.

After waiting 5 years, the American singer premiered (finally) her new album, “Rare”, and is in full promotion of the album.

therefore the composer and actress attended the television series “The Tonight Show” to talk about the new recording material and some aspects of her personal life.

Now we must emphasize that in addition to chatting and singing (in some cases), the guests of the popular program must perform a challenge presented by the production of the set.

In this case, the interpreter of “Lose You To Love Me” participated in the game “Can you feel it?”, which would be translated into Spanish as “Can you feel it?” and consists of touching items in a drawer (out of sight) to try to guess what they are.

