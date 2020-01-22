Grizzly bear and human conflict potential in Wyoming on the rise, 33 captured in 2019

Shutterstock

CASPER, Wyo. – The risk of conflict between grizzly bears and humans increases, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in Wyoming.

Despite the increase in the potential for conflict, a strong year with natural foods combined with the management measures of the previous year and the population dynamics of grizzly bears led to a significant decrease in the activities related to grizzly bear conflicts and the subsequent management measures for game and fish in comparison 2018th

No injuries or deaths from conflicts with grizzlies were reported in 2019.

“While conflicts with a biologically restored population will always go away, we were very fortunate to have had no grizzly bear injuries or deaths,” said Rick King, wildlife and fish division manager. “Wyoming also had fewer man-made grizzly deaths. We strive for that every year. “

Game and Fish released their 2019 annual report on grizzly bear management acquisitions, removals, and removals on Tuesday, January 21. This annual report is subject to the statutory provisions.

“With the grizzly bears still under federal protection, Game and Fish manages the grizzly bears in Wyoming under the direction of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service,” said Game and Fish. “In 2019, Game and Fish caught 33 individual grizzly bears to help prevent or resolve conflicts.”

15 grizzlies were relocated to the United States Forest Service’s land near the “core habitat for grizzly bears”, which Game and Fish calls the “recreational area.”

“We have documented an increasing prevalence of grizzly bears across the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem, which leads to a higher potential for conflict, especially when bears spread in landscapes that are more dominated by agriculture, housing and humans,” said Brian DeBolt, major conflict coordinator for carnivores. “All captured grizzly bears provide a wealth of information about the overall status and health of the grizzly population.”

Relocating grizzlies can be an effective way to reduce conflict with people.

“Relocating grizzly bears reduces the risk of property damage, reduces the risk of bears becoming food-related, allows bears to eat natural foods and be careful, and may offer a non-lethal option,” said King.

Game and Fish provides more information on their relocation efforts.

“Grizzly bears are relocated from states and states in accordance with the laws, regulations, and guidelines. More information on how Game and Fish handles grizzly bears in Wyoming is available online, ”the press release said. “Game and Fish continues to educate the public about how to actively live and rebuild in Bear Country to avoid conflict as part of our Bear Wise Wyoming program.”