Grizzlies Jaren Jackson supports Jalen Green’s G League move

MANILA, Philippines. Jalen Green’s decision to jump into the NBA G League instead of playing at least one year in college is not a new move, but it’s still unusual in terms of NBA hopes.

But Memphis Grizzlies center Jaren Jackson Jr. supported the 6-5 defender’s decision.

“I think if it benefits him and his family, then more power to you honestly,” Jackson said during an NBA conference call.

Jackson, in his fourth election in 2018, marked LaMelo Ball’s decision to play in the Australian National Basketball League after graduating from the SPIRE Institute.

Ballas, the younger brother of New Orleans Point Guard Lonz, is expected to take part in the 2020 lottery.

Jackson said Green, a native of the Philippines, could have seen a career trajectory and that could have influenced the decision to move to the G League and rule out playing at collegiate power plants such as Kentucky, Oregon, Auburn and Memphis.

“He’s a talented player, so you have to explore all your options when you leave high school. When you leave college, you have to explore your options, ”Jackson said.

“It simply came to our notice then. I think he saw how other players do it, and it worked. You’ve seen Melo do it, and there are many similarities. Melo went abroad, but you get what I say. “

