Grizzlies “Brooks on Iguodala:” I can’t wait “until we find a way to trade it”

Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks had a few harsh words for teammate Andre Iguodala after they defeated the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.

– Mark Giannotto (@mgiannotto) 4 February 2020

Brooks said the first time he saw Iguodala was when he was on TV about the Grizzlies. The 36-year-old has not played since he was sent by the Golden State Warriors to Memphis last summer while he was looking for an exchange.

“Andre Iguodala is a great player,” said Brooks. “I feel like he’s doing the right thing for his career, but we don’t really care.”

Brooks went on to say that Iguodala about Memphis is not a distraction for him.

“I laugh at things like that,” he said. “A man on our team who doesn’t want to be on our team, I can’t wait until we find a way to trade him so we can play him and show him what Memphis is about.”

– Yes Morant (@YesMorant) 4 February 2020

I asked Dillon Brooks what would characterize a distraction for his team:

“I feel that distraction would be a cancer in the dressing room. We’ve had it in the last two years. The Iguodala stuff, we knew from the jump that he didn’t want to be with this team.”

– Peter Edmiston (@peteredmiston) 4 February 2020

Earlier today, David Aldridge of The Athletic reported that Iguodala is willing to sit outside for the rest of the season if Memphis is unable to orchestrate a deal with one of his agreed teams against Thursday’s trading deadline.