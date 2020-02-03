Gritty cleaned up ... Chiefs used Rose Bowl run ... Duquesne ekes past LaSalle

ROCHESTER, N.Y.. – Hot Button is a 24-hour function that includes everything in sports. We are here to bring you everything: news, highlights, food – anything but hot meals – locally, nationally or internationally. Better yet, it’s interactive. Share your opinion in comments and even post your own links to interesting, safe work stories.

So let’s go! Come on in!

📌 NO COST FOR FLYERS MASCOT

Monday 2/3: In an expected conclusion from a theater-of-the-absurd incident, the Philadelphia Police Department announced that no costs are charged against Flyers mascot Gritty and that they formally concluded an alleged attack investigation initiated by an angry parent about what he claimed to be an attack by the furry, freaky mascot on his young son during a team sponsored photo for seasonal cardholders.

Everything matches the world. Regarding attacks on the Flyers for what they do with opponents on the ice … – Bob

CHIEFS USE GAME FROM 1948

Monday 2/3: No one can blame the coordinator for the Chiefs’ violation Eric Bieniemy not to do his homework. Bieniemy explained at a press conference on Monday that a red zone play-run in the first quarter was taken from a play by the University of Michigan that was repeatedly performed in the Rose Bowl game of 1948:

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy says he got this game design from watching this old Rose Bowl game. Michigan passed it over and over again in a 49-0 win over USC pic.twitter.com/0uGYxxUnST

– Kevin Boilard (@ 247 Kevin Boilard) February 3, 2020

Kansas City added a bit more choreography, but the same piece from the same formation. Pretty cool. But no “65 Toss Power Trap”. – Bob

DUKES BACK IN WIN COLUMN

Sunday 2/2: Duquesne achieved a congress victory … hardly … bypassing two late sales to LaSalle, 71-69, Sunday at PPG Paints Arena.

Forward Marcus Weathers led the dukes with 18 points and guard Sincere Carry had 10 points, a career high nine assists and a team that led six rebounds. Lamar Norman, Jr. another 12 contributed from the defense half and from the middle Baylee Steele nine points and eight rebounds from the bank added. Duquesne benefited from poor free throws by the explorers who switched only 12-21 off the line.

La Salle (10-11, 1-8) got a double-double in front Ed Croswell who had 10 points and 12 rebounds, and guard David Beatty came from the bank to lead the explorers with 16 points.

Regardless of the margin, Duquesne (16-5, 6-3) returned to the win column after three straight conference losses and will look at their winning ways on Wednesday, February 5, as they travel to face the Saint Louis Billikens. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. – Bob

NFLPA TO VOTE CBA ARTICLES

Sunday 2/2: Team representatives from the NFLPA will meet this week at an unspecified location to vote on different points related to the new CBA they are negotiating with the NFL, among them is the transition to a 17-game schedule and the addition of additional teams. The current SCBA expires at the end of the 2020 season.

There seems to be good progress in the negotiations, but the players have to give something to get a bigger share of the cake, while the owners have to sacrifice some preseason games to get a comprehensive schedule.

Stay tuned. – Bob

BATTLE OF ALBERTA EXPLODES

Saturday 2/1: The Oilers and Flames had a huge fight, including the goalkeepers of each team, with 24 seconds remaining in the second period and the Oilers 6-3 for:

WE HAVE A ROYAL RUMBEL IN ALBERTA pic.twitter.com/hR9Q5a3y1D

– Spittin ‘Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) 2 February 2020

Both teams were sent to the locker room and the second period was completed after the break.

Flame keeper Cam Talbot and Oilers keeper Mike Smith both were ejected. Talbot received two extra minors for roughing the Oilers center Sam Gagne. Gagne was assessed as a minor for roughing Flames defender Mark Giordano. Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk and Oiler’s defender Ethan Bear got matching fighting majors. – Bob

GILMORE, OTHERS GET AP-EER

Saturday 2/1: Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was named the most valuable player of 2019 on Saturday in perhaps the largest no-brainer in competition history. Jackson had a monster year and completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 3,127 yards, 36 touchdowns and only six interceptions – and that was just through the air. Jackson ran for seven touchdowns and 1,206 yards – an NFL record for QBs and good for the sixth overall in the competition.

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore was named AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year on Saturday and defeated Steelers linebacker T.J. Watts among other things. Gilmore led the NFL with six interceptions, returned two for touchdowns, had a messy recovery and led the league in defended passes with 20.

The NFL also announced various other awards and AP end-of-year awards:

Attacking player of the year: Michael Thomas, WR, saints

Offensive rookie of the year: Kyler Murray, QB, cardinals

Defensive Rookie of the year: Nick Bosa, DE, 49ers

Comeback player of the year: Ryan Tannehill, QB, Titans

Coach of the year, John HarbaughRavens

Assistant Coach of the Year, Greg RomanOC, Ravens

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, Adrian Peterson, RB, Redskins

It must be thought that the Steelers’ failure to make it to the postseason was a factor in Gilmore compared to Watt, because Watt’s CV had defended eight forced fuss, four clumsy recoveries, 2 interceptions, eight passes and an AFC leader 14 , 5 pockets. – Bob

DOLPHINS TRICK PLAY THE BEST IN 2019

Saturday 2/1: The NFL announced the trick-play touchdown shuffle pass from the Dolphins of Punter Matt Haack kicker Jason Sanders, known as the ‘Mountaineer Shot’, is the Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year for 2019:

Haack to @jasonsanderss for the Mountaineer Shot!

The @Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year.

📺: #NFLHonors | Tonight at 8 PM ET on FOXpic.twitter.com/Qb82d2X8gn

– Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) 1 February 2020

A reasonably good choice from the context, but “Clutch”? The 2-9 dolphins beat the 5-6 Eagles. Hmmm. There were at least a dozen more spectacular and memorable games, right? I mean, just change the price to Trick Play of the Year. – Bob

GIBSON MASK PAY HOLLOW

Friday 31-1: Ducks goaltender and Whitehall native John Gibson Tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant on Friday evening, in a specially painted target mask in their game against the Lightning:

This tribute mask from Kobe Bryant will be worn by John Gibson tonight while the #NHLDucks take on the Lightning at @HondaCenter. The mask has a silhouette of Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, surrounded by the names of the seven other victims of the tragedy.

🎨: @ShellShockCo pic.twitter.com/uKLFmdnPpl

– Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) January 31, 2020

Another in a long series of moving and serious tribute to the Bryants. – Bob

MAYFIELD FOCUSED?

Friday 31-1: Baker Mayfield ate a little – just a little – modest cake Friday in the Get Up program of ESPN, bury the hatchet with co-host and former NFL head coach Rex Ryan who was critical of Mayfield during the 2019 season, which led to negative reactions from the QB of the Browns.

Mayfield admitted some immatureness: “Let’s face it. I put my foot in my mouth a lot in the last year.” He also acknowledged that he was too distracted by external criticism, and he vowed to ignore them in the future, while adding, “I must still be myself.” He will not be able to go anywhere else, because he had the worst touchdown to interception ratio of the competition in 2019 (22/21) and the second worst passer (78.8) qualified quarterbacks.

I give it three weeks. – Bob

HIPPO SPITS UP S.B. WINNER

Friday 31-1: It should be a close match between the Chiefs and the 49ers Sunday, so if you don’t trust the oddsmakers or can’t decide, Fiona the hippo in the Cincinnati Zoo has a … umm … unique selection process that isn’t for the prude is:

AND THE WINNER IS: Fiona broke the hippopotamus at Cincinnati Zoo while making her Super Bowl prediction on Thursday. Who do you think she’s picking? pic.twitter.com/xwFx1yk2f7

– CBS News (@CBSNews) January 31, 2020

We have covered all your bases here at DKPS. You’re welcome. – Bob

HILL WANT OLYMPICA

Friday 31-1: Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill announced that he wants to try out the American Olympic track team if he is healthy after the Super Bowl. Hill was a Georgia 5A track champion in the 100 and 200 meters in 2012, but has not raced competitively since running at the Garden City Community College in 2013.

He had a message for his doubters after a twitter message showed his best time against the 200M runners in the 2016 Rio games:

I hear many people say I can’t, but they also said I couldn’t make it in the NFL 😌 https://t.co/zIOB1MxMM0

– Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 31, 2020

Hill is a great athlete and he would crush me in a race – every race, every day – but at the end of July we both watch on TV. – Bob

