Grimes says that Lil Uzi Vert asked her to produce and then ghosted her

Over the course of her career, Grimes has produced all of her valued albums herself, and it turns out that others in the music world have noticed it. Apparently, Lil Uzi Vert once looked for her production skills to work with, but according to Grimes, the rapper made her ghostly.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe about Beats 1 from Apple Music, Grimes says that when she sent him tracks she made for him, he never listened to her. In fact, he never bothered to download the files:

“[Lil Uzi Vert] asked me to produce an EP for him once, and then I sent him the WeTransfer and he never downloaded it. And I said, "Dude, I spent two weeks on it." It hurt my feelings. I think "Dark Side" is from this session. So I like all of these weird rap beats. It's good to see if they don't download them because then you like to … get angry with them. He didn't do it to my manager and I see it. ‘There's still a day or whatever to download. Your files have not yet been downloaded. & # 39; "

Grimes, however, was shown more respect by video game developer CD Projekt Red when she performed a character in her upcoming game Cyberpunk 2077 and recorded new music.

