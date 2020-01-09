Grimes publishes a new pregnancy photo after Instagram removed one with exposed nipples

Loading...

Well, Grimes has indicated that she is pregnant. Of course, who can really know the nature of the universe?

The musician, whose legal name was Claire Boucher and who may now be just “c”, posted a photo on Instagram on Wednesday where she appears to be pregnant. The Instagram post that showed her nipples was removed, but she also posted it on Twitter. She also posted a similar photo on Instagram, with her nipples covered by her braided hair after the original was removed. “Censored for insta haha ​​- I almost got away,” says the caption of the new photo.

The first Instagram post was captionless, but in a reply to a comment on the original post, she spoke about the “wild and war-like state” that she feels while “knocked on” pregnancy is really what happens. She labeled her tweet with what could be called a wild and warlike emoji.

Here is the censored Instagram photo that was shared on Twitter as shown above.

In case you forgot, Grimes is with Elon Musk right now, but there is no confirmation that he is the father. (Yes, they broke up in 2018, but they appear to be together again.)

Instagram’s community guidelines prohibit “some photos of female nipples”, long-term headaches, and artistic deterrence for people who don’t have the nebulous “male nipple”. (The rules provide exceptions for “scarring after mastectomy and active breastfeeding for women.”) Twitter takes a more laissez-fair approach to nudity.

And of course, it wouldn’t be a celebrity pregnancy announcement without a few Twitter jokes, especially if it’s a celebrity who met her boyfriend because they both love a creepy AI thought experiment.

Elon Musk and Grimes will definitely blow up the moon.

UPDATE: January 8, 2020, 3:53 p.m. PST This story has been updated with information about Grimes’ Instagram post that was removed and her tweet that contains the deleted photo.