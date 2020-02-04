Grimes on what pregnancy has done to her skin

Pregnancy causes great damage to the skin of Grimes.

“I don’t know if everyone has this, but when I was beaten up, my skin became super red and is just constantly covered with … things. Doing makeup is much harder if you are pregnant for some reason , “Grimes – real name Claire Boucher – explained in a new video for Vogue.

She is expecting her first child with her friend, Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Despite suffering from rosacea, Grimes added that pregnancy works wonders for her hair. “I have had a lot of regrowth,” she said. “I burned my hair down just before I got pregnant, but it’s sort of resolving the situation.”

She recently posted an honest comment on Instagram about how difficult it was to work on her upcoming album, “Miss Anthropocene,” while dealing with complications. “This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal. Had some complications in the beginning, quite a second trimester but started to hurt everywhere at 25 wksz, ‘she wrote.

Although the singer lasts 25 weeks, she does not change her weird and beautiful appearance. She regards Pat McGrath’s Permagel Ultra Glide eye pencil in “Xtreme Black” ($ 28) as her favorite lip pencil and “Metal Gear Solid 3” video game character Eva as her beauty inspiration for a “beautiful but plagued by war” look.

“I usually do my own make-up, which is not always good, because there are many pictures of how I look crazy. But I think I’m getting better at it,” she said, applying red eye shadow and a series of red drawing black lines on her forehead in the shape of a crown with Marc Jacobs liquid eyeliner ($ 30), ending the look with biodegradable glitter in her hair and on her chest.

“I will definitely let my child use makeup. I will definitely let my child dye their hair,” she said.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AwFl7J4LPdQ (/ embed)

.