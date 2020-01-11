Grigsby scores 17 to raise Seattle over Utah Valley 83-50

SEATTLE (AP) – Riley Grigsby had 17 points and eight rebounds as Seattle beat Utah Valley 83-50 on Saturday night.

Delante Jones had 13 points for Seattle (9-9, 2-1 Western Athletic Conference). Terrell Brown added 12 points and eight assists. Mattia Da Campo had eight rebounds for the home team.

The Wolverines’ goal percentage of 25.0 was the worst score for a Seattle opponent this season.

Utah Valley totaled 30 points in the second period, a low season for the team.

Jamison Overton collected 10 points for the Wolverines (7-11, 1-2).

TJ Washington, whose 14 points a game before the game led the Wolverines, had three points on a 0 of 8 shot.

Seattle will face Texas-Rio Grande Valley at home on Thursday. Utah Valley will face the State of New Mexico on Thursday.