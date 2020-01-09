Loading...

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – The president of the Iranian Canadian Congress of Canada says it is important that those responsible are held responsible for the crash of the Ukrainian flight.

Now that there are indications that an Iranian rocket is hitting the plane, Davood Ghavami says he does not want to see this already volatile situation escalate.

“Who we should blame is the judgment of the people, but what we can say, Iran must be very careful when they take action against someone else is that they must at least be very careful with their own people and that they must appreciate the lives of their own people. “

He claims that people who had nothing to do with the underlying conflict between Iran and the United States became the unintended victims.

The grief increases for local Iranian Canadians who now learn that the plane that crashed near Tehran might have been shot down by a rocket.

“How did it happen, I have no idea, but this happened. It will even have an impact on our entire nation, so it’s a big tragedy for all of us, “he says.

Ghavam adds that he expects the government of Iran to cooperate with Canadian researchers as required by international law.

“People have nothing to do with the crisis between Iran and the United States, so here the emotion is so high and people are grieving.”

On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the evidence of Iranian missiles, but also said it could have been unintended.

“Our prime minister is absolutely right. It is definitely a devastating tragedy for the entire community. “

Of the 176 fatalities in the plane crash, 63 were Canadian.