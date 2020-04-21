GRID Season 3 CODEX Full Version Free Download

“Best racing game” of Gamescom 2019, GRID marks the return of an original racing franchise. A brand new game inspired by the original and revolutionary Race Driver GRID of 2008.

Offering intense and unpredictable action, iconic cars and circuits and innovative AI systems for constant competitive motorsport, GRID is a #LikeNoOther racing experience.



Career:

earn your place in the GRID World Series and take on the famous Ravenwest Motorsport in the action-packed career mode of GRID. Browse six wires covering each class of car (Touring, GT, Tuner, Stock, FA Racing, Invitational), expand your garage and prove your driving skills around the world.



Nemesis:

More than 400 unique AI personalities create unpredictable races around every corner, every race alive with overtaking, mistakes and memorable moments. Excessive aggravation of an opponent and he will become your Nemesis, his personality instantly changing to ensure that he reaches the checkered flag in front of you – by any means necessary.



For everyone:

accessible but difficult, GRID is designed to meet all types of runners. Codemasters patented attention to detail on handling and car design is combined with a responsive driving style and modifiable aids to allow novice drivers to get a place in the paddock and hardcore racers to create the challenge they want.

LikeNoOther:

A handpicked selection of incredible cars spanning five decades – from classic passenger cars, to modern official IMSA and WEC machines, to JDM superstars, to American muscle heroes. Set off to conquer more than 80 routes around the world, from Sepang and Indianapolis, ready for the race, to the superb fictitious street circuits of Havana and San Francisco.

Multiplayer:

Immerse yourself in the action in a few seconds in Quick Match, where our organized selection of superb racing events and competitive lobbies awaits you. Or, head to Private Match and get the keys to GRID’s extensive event creation options. Create multi-race championships, change weather conditions, add a qualifying session, create races up to 99 laps and much more. Between any multiplayer event, take advantage of Skirmish: our circuit in eight without rules where things get… destructive.

Technical specifications of this version.

Game version: initial version

Interface language: English

Audio language: English

Uploader / Repacker group: Codex

Game file name: GRID_Season_3_CODEX.iso

Game download size: 64 GB

MD5SUM: bc85d13fedffd2ac9e57588138d64cb9

GRID Season 3 CODEX system requirements

Before starting the free download of GRID Season 3 CODEX, make sure

System Requirements

Minimum:

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit version of Windows 10

Processor: Intel i3 2130 / AMD FX4300

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GT 640 / HD7750

DirectX: version 12

Network: broadband Internet connection

Storage: 100 GB of available space

Sound card: DirectX compatible sound card

Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and an operating system

Recommended:

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit version of Windows 10

Processor: Intel i5 8600k / AMD Ryzen 5 2600x

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1080 / RX590

DirectX: version 12

Network: broadband Internet connection

Storage: 100 GB of available space

Sound card: DirectX compatible sound card

