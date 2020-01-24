Justin Chambers was great as Alex Karev in the cast of Grey’s Anatomy. Credit: ABC

How Grey’s Anatomy dealt with Alex Karev’s departure is not good for many fans.

Viewers who found out that actor Justin Chambers left the show – he played Dr. Alex Karev – were looking for answers when they tuned in for the winter premiere on Thursday evening. But these answers didn’t come.

Would the authors let Karev die in the Crossover bar at station 19? Could he be written out of the series, similar to what happened when she T.R. Knight figure of Dr. George O’Malley? Nope. At least not yet.

During Grey’s Anatomy Season 16, Episode 10, Alex Karev’s absence was briefly addressed by his wife Jo, who said he was in Iowa and visiting his mother.

Spectators who had prepared for a real farewell were sad that Karev had died, or at least lacked a slight appearance of closure. Then many of them went on social media.

Okay, Grey’s Anatomy & Shonda … what we DON’T want to do is pretend Alex Karev’s character just disappeared and nobody noticed or interested ?! I was prepared for a broken heart and cried to sleep over it tonight

– Deanna Lauren👑 (@ DeannaLauren2) January 24, 2020

Other Grey’s Anatomy fans were upset about actor Justin Chambers, who thought he should have stayed a bit longer to see Dr. To be able to close Alex Karev better.

Then there were those fans who are just sad. This sadness will not go away either, as they can not only look forward to the next new episode, more from Dr. To see Alex Karev. He’s just gone.

Justin Chambers has been in the series since the first episode and was one of only four characters to make it into season 16. When the news came that he had already shot his last scenes for the series, at least the fans had some hope of being addressed immediately.

Season 16 also leaves a lot of time for the writers to return and deal with what has just happened. The character still deserves a degree and they cannot just leave Jo (played by Camilla Luddington) in the wind with an action Alex only depends on with his mother in Iowa.

However, is there a way to save this facet of Grey’s anatomy cast, as has been dealt with so far? Hopefully the authors have spent some time working on something that will be a welcome surprise later this winter.

Grey’s Anatomy will air on ABC on Thursday night at 9 / 8c.