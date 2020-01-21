'Grey's Anatomy' by Justin Chambers Costar Omar Leyva shares tribute after Star's abrupt exit

After 16 seasons in the lead role as Dr. Alex Karev on Grey’s Anatomy, Justin Chambers has left the beloved Shonda Rhimes show – and according to his costar it was time for him to make his exit.

On Friday, January 10, Omar Leyva, who played as Luis Rivera – the father at the center of the insurance fraud scandal of Meredith Gray, shared an emotional tribute about the “honest and modest” 49-year-old actor.

“#JustinChambers is an honest and humble man who made me feel so appreciated in my first episode on #GreysAnatomy,” Leyva wrote. “To have shared in his last episode, # greys350, after his incredible run, is incredible. From our conversations I know how much he loves his beautiful family and how willing and deserved he is to go beyond #alexkarev. Buena Suerte! (I also have to comfort my niece now!). “

The last episode of Chambers was broadcast on November 14, 2019. His character does not get a good broadcast.

“There is not a good time to say goodbye to a show and character that has determined so much of my life in the last 15 years,” Chambers said in a statement. “I have been hoping to diversify my acting roles and career choices for a while. And when I turn 50 and blessed with my remarkable supportive wife and five wonderful children, it is now that time. “

He added: “As I continue with Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rhimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the great cast and crew, past and present , and of course the fans for an extraordinary ride. “

On Friday, the same day that ABC confirmed Chambers’ sudden departure from the show, Pompeo responded to the news. In response to the tweet from Vanity Fair: “#GreysAnatomy is about to feel one of the biggest losses to date”, the actresses could not help but agree. She responded back with, “truer words have never been spoken,” alongside a broken heart emoji.

Chambers recently told page six that he is looking forward to the next chapter of his life after Grey’s anatomy.