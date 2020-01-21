Greta Thunberg warns that there is not enough time to keep the global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AOV3OUwdWLU (/ embed)

Greta Thunberg warned the heads of state and government of the world when she spoke to a group of young environmentalists at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The 17-year-old climate activist sat on a panel on youth activism on Tuesday and urged politicians and the media to listen to scientists’ warnings about global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Thunberg cited the 2018 IPCC SR15 report, which concluded that limiting Earth’s warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius would require “rapid, far-reaching, and unprecedented changes in all areas of society”.

“I want to take this opportunity to remind everyone of our current situation,” she said.

“Chapter 2 on page 108 of the IPCC report SR15, published in 2018, states that on January 1, 2018, we had a 67 percent chance of limiting the global average temperature rise to below 1.5 degrees Celsius about 420 gigatons of CO2 in this budget.

“This number is much lower today because we emit around 42 gigatons of CO2 every year,” she added, warning that the carbon budget could be used up in less than eight years.

“These numbers are not everyone’s opinions or political views, this is the best science available at present,” said Thunberg. “Although many scientists suspect that these numbers are too moderate, these are the numbers that are accepted by the IPCC.”

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks in Davos.

PICTURED: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images

Thunberg made her statements in the panel, in which Salvador Gómez-Colón, Natasha Mwansa, Edward Felsenthal and Autumn Peltier also spoke about youth activism in the face of climate change.

Thunberg explained that the rich countries should reduce CO2 emissions quickly and then support the poor countries with the necessary changes. At the beginning of the speech, she also said that insufficient progress had been made in combating the climate crisis.

“It depends, of course, on how you see it. In one aspect, a lot has happened that no one could have predicted. This triggered general awareness and, of course, movement,” she said.

“If you look at it from a different perspective, almost nothing has been done since global CO2 emissions have not decreased, and that is what we want to achieve, among other things.”

Thunberg also said that she couldn’t complain about not being heard, but that science and young people’s voices should be the focus of the conversation.

“It’s about us and our future, future generations and those who are affected today,” she said.

Thunberg will deliver her own speech at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday.